Knife, pot confiscated after driveway fight

Deputies on patrol at 9:29 p.m. Aug. 21 spotted people fighting in a driveway at N7313 County Road J in Beldenville. A knife and a marijuana were confiscated. Reports were sent to the district attorney's office for consideration of charges.

Woman arrested after crash incidents

Deputies responded at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 23 to County Road VV and Highway 35 in Hager City for a series of property-damage crashes. Officers caught up with the vehicle involved and arrested the driver, a Hager City woman, on suspicion of operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and operating after revocation.

Water rescue on Mississippi River

Deputies assisted with a stranded boater at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 24 on the Mississippi River at Bay City.

Traffic troubleS

• A crash involving a semi-trailer and a car was reported at 5:11 p.m. Aug. 24 at 620th Street and Highway 29 in River Falls. Minor injuries were reported.

• A deputy on patrol at 5:24 a.m. Aug. 26 encountered an unattended crash scene at 580th Avenue and 670th Street in Ellsworth. The deputy spoke with the vehicle's operator, who returned to the scene. He was ticketed for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

ATV crash leaves man hospitalized

An ATV crash was reported at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 25 at W7464 Highway 65 in Beldenville. A man was arrested on suspicion of OWI; he was transported by EMS to Regions Hospital.

Miscellaneous

• A barking dog report was received Aug. 23 at a 1015th Street property near River Falls. A deputy went there and observed two different dogs barking. The property owner, who had been away, arrived later and told the deputy the dogs like to bark at rabbits and squirrels.

• Suspicious activity was reported Aug. 24 at W12055 742nd Ave. in River Falls. A garage was checked; no suspects were found.

• Officers spoke to people Aug. 25 at W7611 County Road V in Ellsworth involving safe shooting practices. No enforcement action was taken.

• A goat and a horse were loose in a field Aug. 26 at 570th Avenue and Highway 63 in Ellsworth. The animals' owners attended to the situation.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Brent M. Glass, 47, Prescott, was rear-ended by vehicle driven by Alexandra J. Eibenholzl, 20, Pulaski, Wis., at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at Highway 29 and County Road E in the town of River Falls. Eibenholzl, who said she was looking off to the side before the crash, was ticketed for inattentive driving.

• Vehicle driven by Ashley A. Balster, 21, Hager City, crashed into a ditch and struck brush at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 18 on Highway 63 in the town of Trenton. Balster, who said the crash occurred after she fell asleep behind the wheel, was ticketed for failure to keep a vehicle under control and failure to notify police of an accident.