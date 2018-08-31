Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Jeffery A. Carr, 30, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on disorderly conduct and possess drug paraphernalia charges Aug. 16. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 15 incident in Ellsworth.

Amber A. Hammond, 34, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on a battery charge Aug. 13. The charge resulted from an Aug. 12 incident in River Falls.

Nicholas C. Helgeson, 32, Cottage Grove, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Aug. 13. The charge stemmed from a May 24 incident in Prescott.

Joseph E.A. Smalley, 30, Wabasha, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on two felony take and drive vehicle without consent charges, and counts of take/drive vehicle without consent - abandon vehicle, resisting or obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property Aug. 13. The charges resulted from an Aug. 10 incident in the town of Oak Grove.

Sally M. Stewart, 23, Ellsworth, was ordered to pay $2,500 cash bail on neglecting a child (harm did not occur/child under 6 or disabled), felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges Aug. 15. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 13 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Latesha N. Thomas, 40, Hopkins, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a possess drug paraphernalia charge Aug. 16. The charge resulted from an Aug. 15 incident in the town of Oak Grove.

Closed cases

Angela R. Griffin, 53, River Falls, was convicted of possess marijuana and fined $210.80 Aug. 14. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 18, 2017 incident in River Falls.

Joshua O. Haugan, 38, Columbia Heights, Minn., was convicted of burglary - cargo portion of truck/trailer, sentenced to seven months in jail, fined $518 and ordered to pay $3,623.15 in restitution Aug. 14. Burglary - cargo portion of truck/trailer and theft - movable property charges were read-in but dismissed. The charges resulted from a July 20, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Scott M. Hotchkiss, 30, South St. Paul, Minn., was convicted of forgery-uttering (as party to a crime), sentenced to three years of probation, fined $518 and ordered to pay $3,202.48 in restitution Aug. 13. The charges stemmed from a June 29, 2017 incident in Ellsworth.

Jouquitta L. Johnson, 22, Prescott, was convicted of possession of THC and fined $443, Aug. 14. The charge resulted from an April 25 incident in the town of Clifton.

Azra G.A. Jones, 20, Brooklyn Park, Minn., was convicted of possess marijuana and fined $210.80 Aug. 16. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from an April 29 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Valerie R. Nygaard, 49, Ellsworth, was convicted of fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000) Dec. 12, 2017; she was sentenced Aug. 14 to two years of probation and 90 days in jail (stayed until Jan. 9 if full restitution paid) and fined $1,743. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 12, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Ed L. Prosser, 41, Beldenville, was convicted of two intentional dognapping or catnapping charges, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $886 Aug. 13. A theft-movable property-special facts charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a March 31 incident in the town of El Paso.

A felony bail jumping charge against Michaela M. Sousa, 26, Farmington, Minn., was dismissed Aug. 16. The charge stemmed from an April 11, 2017 incident in Ellsworth.

Madison L. Waldron, 20, River Falls, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer and domestic disorderly conduct and fined $886 Aug. 16. The charges resulted from a Feb. 26 incident in River Falls.

Deferred prosecution

Teresa A. Linder, 46, Prescott, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Aug. 13. The charge stemmed from an April 19 incident in the town of Oak Grove.

Madison L. Waldron, 20, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a neglecting a child charge Aug. 16. The charge resulted from a Nov. 28 incident in River Falls.