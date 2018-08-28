--

Witnesses try to rescue driver who went off bridge

Investigators say the driver of a vehicle who died in a Fox Valley accident last week had suffered a medical emergency.

Witnesses to the accident tried to save the 44-year-old man who had lost consciousness while driving on U.S. Highway 10 in Fox Crossing. The vehicle went off the road and plunged into a retention pond. Emergency responders arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on Miguel Bedolla Vargas of Appleton. He was taken to a hospital where he died. The off-ramp was closed for four hours.

--

Madison police search for 2 home invaders

A Madison woman tells police two armed men kicked in her door and held her at gunpoint.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim while the second man went through the home looking for items to steal. Investigators say three young children were sleeping during the home invasion, but nobody was injured. The suspects ran from the scene and police say they think the woman was targeted. Her name hasn't been released. Police haven't said what the armed robbers got away with.

--

Just what the Badger State needed: More rain

The National Weather Service reports heavy rainfall overnight has made the dangerous flooding situation even worse.

Anywhere from 5-11 inches of rain fell in the western Wisconsin counties of La Crosse, Vernon, and Monroe. At least 15 roads in Vernon County were closed by high water and evacuations were reported in all three counties. One overnight weather alert warned of record flooding along the Kickapoo River just outside Ontario. Two people camping near that river had to be rescued from water "up to their necks." The heavy rainfall is expected to return tonight into tomorrow.

--

Milwaukee put its best face on as Democratic committee visits

Members of the Democratic Party site selection committee are visiting Milwaukee Tuesday and Wednesday.

They will be taking notes and assessing the city's overall plan to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Politico.com reports Houston seems to have edged ahead of Miami and Milwaukee in the competition for an event which could include an economic impact of $200 million. Fifty-thousand people are expected to attend. The Democrats won't make their selection until after the November elections.

--

Eau Claire man, mother charged in standoff with authorities

An Eau Claire man and his mother face more than a dozen criminal charges in a stand-off with authorities at their home last week.

Nicholas Burr was accused of firing a shotgun into the air while he was arguing with his mother, Ruth. One witness says he tried to fire the gun a second time, but it jammed. When Eau Claire police arrived at the west side neighborhood, they say he was yelling, but he wasn't making sense. Nicholas and Ruth Burr both shouted that he didn't fire a gun, but instead set off a firecracker. At one point, Ruth Burr used a 5-year-old girl to shield her son. Both suspects have court appearances scheduled for next month.

--

Foxconn to invest $100M at UW-Madison

Foxconn Technologies has reached an agreement to invest $100 million toward engineering and innovation research.

The partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison was announced Monday. It represents one of the largest gifts in the university's history. The agreement includes plans to create a science and technology institute on the Madison campus. Foxconn is currently building its first North American factory near Mount Pleasant, promising to create 13,000 jobs.

--

Wis. gamer among wounded in Fla. mass shooting

A 27-year-old professional video game player says he was in the middle of his game at Sunday's Madden Tournament in Florida when the bullets started flying.

Alex Madunic is the second participant in that tournament from the Milwaukee area who was wounded. Madunic says he suffered a leg injury. Timothy Anselimo was also among the 12 people hit by the gunfire. The two players who were killed have been identified as Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson and Eli "True" Clayton. Shooter David Katz took his own life.