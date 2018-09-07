Bartender cited after tavern checks

A deputy on patrol encountered four men yelling in the parking lot at 12:24 a.m. Aug. 30 at N673 825th St. in Hager City. The men relaxed, deputies reported, and re-entered the bar. Deputies smelled pot in the parking lot. The area was searched but no drugs were found. The bartender was warned to call if the suspects were found in the bar with pot. Deputies returned to the bar at 2:35 a.m. and found several people in the parking lot after closing time. Several people were found in the bar with open drinks in their hands. The bartender was ticketed for closing-hours violations.

Trailer, anyone?

A complainant reported Aug. 27 that a repurposed pickup truck bed that had been converted into a trailer loaded with wood had been left abandoned for months at a church property on 530th Street and County Road N in Beldenville. The unit is from a ¾-ton Chevy with faded red paint.

Traffic troubles

• Officers were called at 6:22 a.m. Aug. 29 to a two-vehicle crash at 410th Avenue and County Road D in Ellsworth. One driver admitted to falling asleep at the wheel and striking the other vehicle. That driver was cited for inattentive driving.

• Deputies responded at 7:03 a.m. Aug. 30 to N6497 County Road N in Beldenville for a vehicle parked partially in the roadway with the driver asleep. The driver told deputies he had been drinking the previous night. A ride was called for him.

UTV reported stolen

A utility vehicle was reported stolen Aug. 29 at N5296 330th St. in Hager City. Evidence was collected.

Weather-related incident

Low-hanging wires were found resting on a house at 8:04 p.m. Aug. 27 at N141 N. Sabin Ave. in Spring Valley.

Shirtless pedestrian

Deputies responded Aug. 28 to 880th Avenue and County Road M in River Falls for a suspicious man walking around without a shirt. A deputy found the man and told him to jog closer to the edge of the roadway to avoid problems.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies were called at 9:02 p.m. Aug. 28 to N671 825th St. in Hager City for an out-of-control drunken man. The man was not arrested; he was released to his wife.

• Gunshots were reported Aug. 29 on 535th Street in Spring Valley. Deputies went there and found no problems — it was a man sighting in his new gun.

• A complainant reported Aug. 29 that threats had occurred in the Bay City area.