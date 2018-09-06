• Brandon Truesdill, 18, Beldenville, was cited for operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance after a traffic stop for expired plates at 7:59 p.m. Sept. 1 at Hill Street and Highway 10. Truesdill informed police he did not have insurance on the vehicle. He was given two weeks to get the vehicle registered and insured.

From the storm

• A tree was down in the roadway at 5:59 p.m. Aug. 27 at 270 N. Maple St., blocking traffic. The roadway was closed until Xcel Energy could respond.

• A power line was reported down over cars in a driveway at 6:11 p.m. Aug. 27 at 222 N. Maple St.

• Debris was cleared from the roadway at 6:13 p.m. Aug. 27 at Beulah and Kinne streets.

• Debris was cleared from the roadway at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 27 at 517 Railroad Ave.

• Smoke was coming from a tree at 6:59 p.m. Aug. 27 behind 444 Park St. Police notified the fire department.

• Three American flags were found on Lucas Lane at 7:32 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 500 block. The three flags broke off the light poles on Lucas Lane. They were given to the streets department.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by James Hauschildt, 54, Ellsworth, allegedly backed into a vehicle owned by Cheryl Simonis, 56, Mosinee, while it was parked at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 28 at 385 W. Main St. Photos were taken.

• Police received a report of a truck backing into a car and leaving at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 28 at 610 E. Main St. The accident was listed as between Joseph DeGross, 59, Spring Valley, and Angel Johnson, 49, Arkansaw. It is unclear which vehicle backed into the other.

• Police assisted Pierce County deputies with a vehicle fire at 5:54 p.m. Aug. 31 at highways 10 and 63. All parties were out of the vehicle upon arrival.

Wandering child

A school bus driver reported a young child running around near Cenex at 6:56 a.m. Aug. 29. Upon arrival, a Cenex employee was walking the child home. The employee said the child didn't look for traffic, crossed the highway and came to the store looking for milk and cereal, saying that dad had left for work and mom was sleeping.

Contact was made at the home with the homeowner, who was sleeping, as well as the sleeping mother. They were notified this is the second time a child has wandered off. The case was referred to Human Services.

Arrests

• Elijah Durnbaugh, 38, River Falls, was arrested for a probation violation at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 29 at 310 W. Main St.

• Nathan Beastrom, 42, Ellsworth, was arrested for a probation violation at 10:41 a.m. Aug. 30 at 310 W. Main St.

Critter patrol

A resident in the 100 block of Grant Street reported his male black Labrador/Terrier mix on the loose at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 30. The dog had a cable attachment on its collar after breaking off a chain.

Door-to-door complaint

Police received an anonymous complaint about a white Dodge with wide mirrors and a black Chevy going door-to-door selling items. Police made contact with the suspects, who said they were only going to homes where they had appointments or where they were flagged down by residents to look at roofs. They told police a rival company told them they would be reporting them to police. They were advised to get a permit if soliciting door-to-door, but homeowners are able to flag them down.

Retaining wall damage

Police observed a cinder block from the retaining wall on the north side of English Lutheran Church laying on Main Street at 4:52 a.m. Sept. 1. The block was broken. Police saw several other blocks that had been removed from the wall laying on the sidewalk. A majority of these blocks were also broken.

Suspicious mail

A Debra Street resident reported receiving a suspicious package from Priority Mail Express at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 1. The package was originally addressed to his former Minnesota address, but forwarded to his current address. The return address listed Stylistik of Winnetka, Calif. The plastic packaging inside contained a pressed white, powdery substance. Police took possession of the package and planned to contact the Post Office.

'Products of the devil'

A Debra Street woman reported at 3:26 p.m. Sept. 2 that her mother had entered her room and removed 13 movies and two books, throwing them in the garbage because "they were products of the devil." The belongings were valued at $229. The woman did not want to press charges. The mother admitted to entering the bedroom and removing four movies and one book because they did not have anything to do with Christianity. The woman was advised not to enter the bedroom again or throw property away because of her Christian views.