    Remains found in July ID'd as missing Pepin boater

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 2:56 p.m.

    The human remains found July 14, 2018, in West Newton were that of David John Sheridan, a boater who had been missing since late-April, the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. The remains were identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension through a DNA match, according to the Sept. 7 news release.

    Sheridan, 61, of Pepin, had taken his Dragonfly sailboat for a test run on Lake Pepin and was reported missing after the boat was found unoccupied the following morning.

    Sheridan was an owner of the sailing business Sail Pepin & the Breakwater Wine Bar in Pepin, and was an experienced sailor.

    Sail Pepin announced the company would not be taking any additional reservations for the 2018 season.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2018 covering school board, public safety, and writing features. Lambert previously wrote for the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication: Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7873
