Remains found in July ID'd as missing Pepin boater
The human remains found July 14, 2018, in West Newton were that of David John Sheridan, a boater who had been missing since late-April, the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. The remains were identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension through a DNA match, according to the Sept. 7 news release.
Sheridan, 61, of Pepin, had taken his Dragonfly sailboat for a test run on Lake Pepin and was reported missing after the boat was found unoccupied the following morning.
Sheridan was an owner of the sailing business Sail Pepin & the Breakwater Wine Bar in Pepin, and was an experienced sailor.
Sail Pepin announced the company would not be taking any additional reservations for the 2018 season.