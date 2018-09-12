• A missing juvenile was reported at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28. The juvenile was located.

• Police received a call about a father hitting and kicking his 13-year-old son at 12:39 p.m. Aug. 28. Contact was made about the alleged assault.

Critter patrol

Police received a report at 6:09 p.m. Aug. 28 of one cat, three dogs and seven puppies possibly abandoned at 269 Chestnut St.

Ordinance violations

• Timothy L. Randall, 39, Prescott, was cited at 1:04 p.m. Aug. 29 at 636 Hilton St. for an unregistered vehicle.

• Kristin K. McHattie, 36, Prescott, was cited at 8:46 a.m. Aug. 30 at 454 N. Young St. for unsanitary property maintenance.

• Jeffrey R. Wells, 45, Welch, Minn., was cited at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 30 at 221 Second St. for a boat launch fee violation.

• Terry A. Swanson, 54, North Branch, Minn., was cited at 7:28 p.m. Sept. 1 for being parked in a 15-minute zone for at least 30 minutes, at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• John F. Keep, 52, Wyoming, Minn., was cited at 7:28 p.m. Sept. 1 for being parked in a 15-minute zone for at least 30 minutes, at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Bradley J. Harrison, 55, River Falls, was cited at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 4 at 221 Second St. for a boat launch fee violation.

• Eric A. Porter, 61, Prescott, was cited for an open burn violation at 10:41 a.m. Sept. 6 at 241 N. Flora St.

Accidents

• Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 29 at Canton Street and Highway 10 between Blake D. Jacobson, 23, Prescott and Gloria A. Murphy, 68, Afton, Minn. Jacobson allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way when turning and struck Murphy's vehicle, causing it it overturn on the roadway.

• Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:34 a.m. Sept. 6 at Campbell Street and Highway 10 between Roy A. Woelm, 27, Cottage Grove, Minn., and Matthew J. Hovel, 51, Prescott. Road blockage was reporter. Injuries unknown.

• A motorcycle operator tipped his machine over at 2:03 po.m. Sept. 8 at Cherry and Dakota streets. He was checked by EMS and released. Minor damage to the motorcycle was reported.

Sticky fingers

• A stolen vehicle was reported at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 29 at 803 Kinnickinnic St.

Traffic troubles

• Mitchel S. Auchampach, 18, Prescott, was cited for unregistered vehicle, displaying unauthorized plates and no insurance after a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. Aug. 30 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Robert T. Feyereisen, 53, Roberts, was cited for driving through a red traffic light at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 31 at Acres Road and Highway 29.

• Nube Veronica Bunay Ortez, 28, Cochrane, was cited for no valid driver's license after a traffic stop for failing to dim her lights at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 1 at Jefferson and Wacota streets.

• Shawn D. Kirchner, 28, Hastings, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:24 a.m. Sept. 2 at Lake and Oak streets.

• Peyton N. German, 18, Hutchinson, Minn., was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:48 p.m. Sept. 2 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Madalyn R. Mielke, 19, Prescott, was cited for possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for a defective driver's side headlight at 11:17 p.m. Sept. 3 at Lake and Oak streets. Police detected a THC odor and conducted a search.

• Shawn A. Brown, 45, Hastings, Minn., was cited for no valid driver's license after a traffic stop at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 1100 block of Canton Street.

• Joseph D. Young, 34, Prescott, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 12:59 p.m. Sept. 6 at Canton and Hilton streets.

Arrests / citations

• Marie K. Mulvihill, 45, Hastings, Minn., was arrested for OWI-first after being observed being engaged in violating an ordinance at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 4 at 1601 Pine St.

• Jesse M. Merila-Frostman, 36, Brule, was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct after police responded to a domestic incident in the 300 block of Court Street at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 6.

• Terri E. Palmer, 34, Prescott, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after police assisted Pierce County Human Services with a welfare check at 2:44 p.m. Sept. 6 at 636 Hilton St.

• Lacretia L. Panzer, 41, Prescott, was arrested for battery after police responded to a domestic incident at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 700 block of Washington Street.

• John P. Lubich, 28, Prescott, was arrested for a probation violation and operating an ATV while intoxicated after an ATV accident at 2:51 p.m. Sept. 9 at Flora and Kinnickinnic streets. Lubich was found lying unresponsive in the road. He was also cited for ATV fail/submit alcohol test and operate ATV without valid registration.

Miscellaneous

• An officer was asked to respond to an argument between family members at 1:23 a.m. Aug. 31 at 2050 Jefferson St.

• A person at 954 Walnut St. told police responding to a noise complaint for loud music at 9:58 p.m. Sept. 1 that she thought it was legal to be loud until 11 p.m. on "Memorial Day." She agreed to turn the music down.

• Police spoke with an intoxicated man sitting on the steps of Malone Intermediate at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 6. He told police he was stressed. He spoke with Northwest Connections on the phone. Police gave him a courtesy ride home.

• Police responded to an intoxicated male at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at 154 Broad St. who wanted to go to the hospital. He was transported by ambulance to Regina Hospital in Hastings.