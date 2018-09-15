Problematic passenger prompts traffic stop

A deputy on patrol at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 5 stopped a vehicle at County Road E and Highway 10, where a passenger was seen hanging out of a window. The deputy smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and later ticketed a passenger for THC possession. The driver received a verbal warning.

Underage group reported

A large group of underage patrons were reported Sept. 1 at an establishment at N673 825th St. in Hager City. A deputy spoke with the bartender who said multiple underagers had been kicked out before officers arrived. No one else in the bar at the time appeared underage.

Burglary in Ellsworth

A burglary was reported Sept. 3 at W9464 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. A chainsaw and a grease gun were stolen.

Pokemon pit-stop

A deputy on patrol at 12:37 a.m. Sept. 6 checked on a vehicle parked at N8010 Highway 65 in River Falls — a place the officer said is normally unoccupied at that hour. The driver said he stopped there to play Pokemon on his way home from work.

Stolen phone

A phone was reported stolen Sept. 6 at N1620 County Road VV in Hager City. Calls were reportedly made from the stolen device.

Trash-burning complaint

Deputies responded to a report of burning plastic Sept. 8 at W11199 Highway 35 in Prescott. People there admitted to burning garbage. They were told that was illegal and that they'd be ticketed if it continues.

Disorderly customer

A disorderly man was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 8 at an establishment at W8945 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. Officers arrived and things calmed down. Security staff said they were OK with the man staying. Deputies were called there again at 11:23 p.m. for a disorderly person. That person was told to leave the establishment.

Miscellaneous

• A verbal argument between two men was reported twice at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 2 at N3365 County Road K in Hager City. Deputies arrived to find all people involved were drunk. One man, an Ellsworth resident, was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct.

• About 15 tires were found Sept. 4 in a ditch along 650th Avenue in River Falls. No suspects.

• Deputies responded to a distress call Sept. 4 at Highway 35 and County Road S in Maiden Rock. The incident turned out to be a domestic disturbance.

• A Plum City caller reported Sept. 6 that her neighbor had lived there for several months but still had Minnesota plates on her vehicle. A deputy informed the caller about vehicle registration laws.

• A Pierce County caller sought help Sept. 6 determining who her father was with documents she had taken from a lover. Deputies told her it was a civil matter.

• Crop damage was reported Sept. 7 at W7394 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. Loose cattle appeared to be the culprits. The owner of the cattle was identified and spoken to by a deputy.