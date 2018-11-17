Traffic stops

• A man drove his car over the center line, and was pulled over by a Pierce County officer at 5:09 p.m. Nov. 6 at highways 10 and 63 west of Ellsworth. The man told the officer he "did not want to live," and the officer contacted a mental health facility.

Miscellaneous

• A person allegedly gave a business a bad check at 3:08 p.m. Nov. 7 at N4380 Highway 35 in Prescott. An officer received copies of the check.

• A caller asked police for information on where to report incidents of a stepfather's verbal abuse to a child at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 7 in Ellsworth.

• Police calmed down a child who would not listen to their parents at 7:19 p.m. Nov. 7 in Elmwood. The child was calmed, and the parents took them to the hospital, according to a blotter report.

• An officer responded to a report of stolen mail at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 8 at W6552 150th Ave. in Bay City.

Accidents

• A vehicle drove over an icy bridge and rear ended another at 6:01 a.m. Nov. 7 at Highway 63 and 810th Street South in Hager City. The damage likely totaled less than $1,000, and the drivers told an officer they would contact them if it was over that, according to a blotter report.

• An outburst of road rage allegedly caused a one-vehicle roll over at 7:25 p.m. Nov. 8 at W7794 Highway 35 in Hager City.

• Police responded to a conscious, alert woman who had rolled her vehicle at 7:21 a.m. Nov. 9 at 570th Avenue and Highway 10 in River Falls.