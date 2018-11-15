The two are facing two felony counts of burglary, four counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of obstructing an officer.

Each of the burglary charges carries fines of up to $25,000 and / or up to 12 years and six months in prison. The misdemeanor theft counts carry fines of up to $10,000 and up to nine months in prison, while the obstruction charge carries up to $10,000 in fines and nine months in prison.

Lawson posted $2,500 cash bond and has a preliminary court hearing on Dec. 12.

Smith posted $50 cash bond, which was originally set at $2,500 but was lowered after he agreed to live with his mother and uncle. He has a Dec. 18 pre-trial conference and is banned from being in contact with the UWRF campus, according to court documents.

According to the complaint:

A UWRF student allegedly started a relationship with a man named "Taedo," whom she met on Facebook, on Oct. 21; he was one of the two men who were later arrested for stealing from several students.

The student let "Taedo," who was later identified as Smith, borrow her mother's car on Oct. 23, and later that night Smith and a friend returned the car to the student. The two stayed the night at the dorm.

The next morning, the student gave the car keys to her roommate in fear that the Smith and Lawson would find the key.

That same morning, UWRF officers responded to reports of a potential burglary in progress.

Later that morning, Smith's partner's roommate was told to return the key to the room, but on arrival, a police officer was waiting to enter the room and the roommate opened the door.

Smith and Lawson were inside the room, and later arrested by police.

Officers met and interviewed several students who claimed to have belongings stolen by Smith and Lawson, and students described seeing the two enter rooms and leave, or enter rooms with students inside.

The two entered unoccupied, and rooms with students inside, with some sleeping. When a student was inside and awake, one of the two would apologize, saying it was the wrong room.

The officers recovered almost all of the stolen items in the girlfriend's dorm room, along with a missing laptop in a dorm basement bathroom, found by a university custodian. Smith admitted to an officer that he had been inside the basement bathroom.

A police search of the car that the two had borrowed from Smith's partner had a gun in it; in a police interview with the car's owner, the partner's mother, she said that no one in the immediate family owned a gun.

The two men gave fake names to police, David Jefferson and Marcus Smith, before they were later identified by officers through a driver's license, and Pierce County Sheriff's Office efforts.

Smith and Lawson were taken to the Pierce County jail that day.