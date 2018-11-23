Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Robert L. Dullum, 36, Prescott, waived extradition Nov. 6 to Goodhue County, Minn., where he is facing felony criminal sexual conduct charges of first degree (penetration or contact, under 13, injury use/force) and second degree personal injury - use/force; felony domestic assault and felony harassment/restraining order violate within 10 years. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 4 incident in Goodhue County.

Jackson L. Hundt, 17, Prescott, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Nov. 5. The charge resulted from an April 22 incident in Prescott.

Dominick J. Wiles, 42, Woodville, posted a $500 signature bond on a felony bail jumping charge Nov. 6. The charge stemmed from an April 6 incident in Ellsworth.

Devin D. Williams, 24, Ellsworth, failed to show up for an initial appearance Nov. 6, so a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is charged with possession of THC and operating without a valid license (second within three years). The charges resulted from a Sept. 13 incident in the town of Trenton.

Closed cases

A felony possession of methamphetamine charge against Danielle T. Albert, 29, Somerset, was dismissed upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement Nov. 8. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 2, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Dante K. Barbee, 19, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Nov. 6. The charge resulted from a Sept. 3 incident in River Falls. He was also sentenced to four months in jail (with 59 days credit) and ordered to pay a $643 civil judgment at a probation revocation hearing Nov. 6, stemming from Nov. 9, 2017 endanger safety/use/dangerous weapon and theft-false representation convictions. He also received one year of probation, concurrent with the above sentence, after his probation was revoked on a Nov. 9, 2017 theft-movable property conviction. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents March, 21, 2016; May 6, 2016; Oct. 25, 2016; and Feb. 18, 2018 in River Falls.

Shalane M. Bush, 52, Prescott, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and fined $443 Nov. 6. A possession of THC charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from an April 25 incident in the town of Clifton.

A disorderly conduct charge against Ted L. Cannady, 31, Milton, Fla., was dismissed upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement Nov. 8. The charge resulted from an April 28, 2017 incident in River Falls.

Darrick J. Fox, 33, River Falls, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and sentenced to 14 days in jail Nov. 8. Misdemeanor bail jumping and intent contribute/delinquency child charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 8, 2017 incident in River Falls.

A resisting or obstructing an officer charge against Sonia M. Hernandez, 47, River Falls, was dismissed Nov. 8 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge resulted from an Oct. 26, 2017 incident in River Falls.

Nicholas W. Ptacek, 37, Prescott, was convicted of possession of THC and fined $443 Nov. 5. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 22 incident in Prescott.

A disorderly conduct charge against Shawn D. Rolfs, 34, Prescott, was dismissed upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement Nov. 8. The charge resulted from a June 13, 2017 incident in Prescott.

Joshua T. Smith-Larson, 22, River Falls, was convicted of fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $720.80 Nov. 6. He was also sentenced to time served in jail (258 days, with 193 days credit and good time) and ordered to pay civil judgments totaling $9,899 at a probation revocation hearing that same day, stemming from Oct. 26, 2015 criminal damage to property (as party to a crime) and theft-movable property (as party to a crime) convictions. The charges stemmed from incidents between Nov. 16 and 17, 2014 in the town of Oak Grove; May 23, 2015 in Prescott; and Feb. 23 and July 2 in Ellsworth.

Sarah J. Swanson, 28, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $277.80 Nov. 5. The charge resulted from a June 1 incident in River Falls.

Yosheena L. Turner, 24, St. Paul, was convicted of domestic disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Nov. 5. A domestic battery charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a May 7 incident in the town of Clifton.

Cody T. Williams, 23, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $443 Nov. 6. The charge stemmed from an April 19 incident in Ellsworth.

Deferred prosecution

Victoria A. Davis, 26, Ellsworth, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Nov. 8. The charge resulted from a Feb. 16 incident in Ellsworth.

Payton L. Gentry, 20, Superior, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a theft-movable property charge Nov. 5. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 10 incident in River Falls.

Vincent G. Kolles, 22, Minneapolis, was convicted of criminal damage to property, sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $500 in restitution and fined $443 Nov. 5. He also pleaded guilty to but entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a criminal damage to property charge. The charges resulted from an incident that occured on or between April 23-24, 2015 in River Falls.

Greg K. Morseth, 44, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on battery, domestic disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping charges Nov. 5. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 8 incident in River Falls.

Brian J. Nelson, 53, Lindstrom, Minn., was convicted of OWI-third, sentenced to 65 days in jail, fined $1,744, ordered to install an ignition interlock device after a 24-month driver's license revocation and ordered to attend an alcohol assessment Nov. 5. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a carry concealed weapon charge. An operating with PAC-third charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an April 22 incident in Prescott.