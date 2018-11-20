Domestic

Police deputies arrested Eric D. Christiansen, 46, Prescott, for a domestic incident involving a firearm at 8:17 p.m. Nov. 13 at W11199 Highway 35 in Prescott. Christiansen was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing or resisting an officer, second degree reckless endangerment and strangulation, according to a blotter report.

Thefts

• Someone stole a go-kart from a Prescott home at 5:53 p.m. Nov. 13 at N6524 1250th St.

• Several guns were reported stolen at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 16 at N7909 986th St. in River Falls.

Miscellaneous

• A Pierce County officer responded to a toddler locked in a car, and called a tow service to unlock the car at 4:47 p.m. Nov. 12 at N3684 County Road O in Hager City.

• A woman reporter credit card fraud at 10:39 p.m. Nov. 15 at N8861 190th St. in River Falls.

• A Pierce County officer rounded up nine loose llamas at 1:23 p.m. Nov. 15 at 650th Street and County Road N in Beldenville.

Traffic troubles

• An officer pulled over and arrested Cory R. Smith, 36, Red Wing, for contempt of court and operating a motor vehicle after his license had been revoked at 1:49 a.m. Nov. 13 at County Road K and Highway 63 in Ellsworth. Smith was pulled over for having a loud exhaust, and his warrant was out of Chippewa County, according to a blotter report.

• A Pierce County officer cited a driver for operating without a license and possession of marijuana at 1:01 p.m. Nov. 13 at 301st Avenue and Highway 35 in Hager City.

• Bryan E. Anderson, 21, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule 1 and 2 drugs and felony bail jumping at 3:51 a.m. Nov. 13 at W6298 Main Street in Bay City.

• A driver was cited for speeding and for operating after revocation at 5:38 p.m. Nov. 15 at 220th Street and Highway 10 in Prescott.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by an Ellsworth boy lost control and drove into the ditch, striking several trees at 1:49 a.m. Nov. 2 at 730th Street near the Town of Trenton. Three other passengers fled the crash because they had been using tobacco and all were underage, according to a crash report.

• A tractor pulling a trailer and driven by Ronald L. Drahos, 71, Red Wing, Minn. jackknifed down a road and into the ditch, due to poor road conditions at 5:54 a.m. Nov. 7 on U.S. Highway 63 near the Town of Trenton. No injuries were reported, but there was major damage to the tractor, according to the crash report.

• A vehicle driven by Eli W. Anderson, 20, Hager City, slid along a slick road and the car stopped on a guardrail, causing four other vehicles to all brake and slide into one another's rear ends at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 7 on U.S. Highway 63 near the Town of Trenton. Three of the vehicles left before officers arrived, according to a crash report.

• A vehicle driven by Jordan A. Sprecher, 26, River Falls, hit a traffic sign and became stuck in the median at 9:52 p.m. Nov. 8 on Cascade Avenue in River Falls. Sprecher was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a crash report.

• A vehicle driven by Yasmine K. Coulibaly, 24, Menomonie, crashed into a utility pole, after losing control of her vehicle on an icy curved road at 12:53 p.m. Nov. 9 on County Road W in the town of River Falls.

• A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Ellsworth boy had a mechanical issue and lost control, hitting a vacant vehicle in a lot off the road and the boy drove away at 12:59 p.m. Nov. 11 on U.S. Highway 10 near the Town of Trimbelle. The boy was cited for failing to notify an officer of the crash, according to a crash report.