Prescott man accused of assaulting Red Wing woman

Robert Lee Dullum, 36, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault, and violating a restraining order. All are felony charges.

According to court documents, here is what transpired:

Dullum entered the Red Wing resident’s home in the early hours on Nov. 4. About four hours earlier, Dullum had called the complainant and had been seen driving around the area by a friend of the complainant.

The complainant said she heard a noise and thought it was her roommate. She said Dullum came into her room, pinned her down an assaulted.

Dullum took her phone and hid it so he could leave before the cops showed up, she said. The phone was found underneath a couch cushion in the living room.

The Red Wing Police Department observed red marks on the inside of the complainant’s left upper arm and bruising. The complainant was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Dullum has four domestic violence-related convictions including: a no-contact order violation on April 15, 2016, terroristic threats of violence on March 3, 2017, domestic assault on Aug. 25, 2017, and another on-contact violation on April 16, 2018.

The complainant filed a restraining order against Dullum on Oct. 19.

Dullum was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.