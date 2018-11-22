River Channel clip appears in 'Making a Murderer'

The clip is from an episode in which Western Wisconsin Journal host and local attorney Jamie Johnson interviews Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.

In the clip Schimel details the organization of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's different divisions including the division of legal services, division of criminal investigations, solicitor general division and the three crime labs.

Schimel is a key part of the second part of "Making a Murderer" as it documents the appeals made following the first part, River Channel Manager Nate Skoog said.

The makers of "Making a Murderer" saw the episode of the Western Wisconsin Journal with Schimel on Youtube, Skoog said, and reached out to use it in the Netflix series.

"It goes to underscore the reach of Youtube and the fact that the show is getting out there," Skoog said.

The Western Wisconsin Journal program was created to provide more coverage of western Wisconsin to local residents, who often only have Twin Cities markets to watch on television.

"We try to have it play and fill that media hole that exists in western Wisconsin," Skoog said.

A variety of different people have appeared on the show from the Chief Justice of Wisconsin to local and state representatives, Skoog said. When Schimel made a visit to the area, they invited him on for an interview.

"What we try to do is offer partisan-free interviews of a lot of candidates and we'll just try to get someone interesting who might fit into the category of politics or something in town, when they come by," Skoog said.

The show plays on stations in Hudson, North Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, New Richmond, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Stillwater.

Western Wisconsin Journal is on River Channel 15 Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., and all past episodes are available on the River Channel YouTube.