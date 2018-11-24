Ellsworth police reports: Sticky fingers, juvenile incidents

Juvenile incidents

• Police were called to Ellsworth Elementary School at 2:46 p.m. Nov. 13 for a student making suicidal statements. The student's parents were notified.

• An Ellsworth High School student was found in possession of an e-cig and smoking juice on school grounds at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 14. The student was cited by mail.

• Police were called to Ellsworth Elementary School at 12:56 p.m. Nov. 14 for a student who keeps leaving the school grounds. The child was located by the bus loop in the northwest corner of the lot by the high school and returned to the school.

• Police were sent to an address in the 300 block of West Main Street at 3:54 p.m. Nov. 3 where a child was standing outside a building since being dropped off by the bus. The child told police the door to the residence was locked. The mother, who was at a job interview, arrived home half an hour later and said she would get an extra key made. She had forgotten she locked the door.

• An Ellsworth High School student was cited by mail for being in possession of an e-cig at 2:23 po.m. Nov. 14.

• Police were called to Ellsworth Elementary School at 10:20 a.m. Nov. 15 for a student who had stolen something.

Suspicious activity

• A resident in the 500 block of North Maple Street called police at 10:52 p.m. Nov. 13 for someone allegedly knocking on the door. Upon arrival, police checked the area on foot and with thermal imaging and found no one.

• Police received a complaint at 2:42 a.m. Nov. 13 of a man sleeping in a vehicle at 176 W. Main St. The man told police he was tired from driving from Duluth and fell asleep. He said he'd head on home.