Arson charge filed against St. Croix County man

St. Croix County prosecutors charged 35-year-old Nathan T. Richter with one count of arson, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. The Emerald man also faces one count of manufacturing or delivering narcotics stemming from a separate St. Croix County incident.

He didn't show for a Nov. 15 court appearance on both cases, leading St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham to issue an arrest warrant.

According to a criminal complaint:

Authorities were dispatched to a structure fire at 12:12 a.m. May 6 at 907 190th St. in the town of Hammond.

The structure, a small garage that a woman had been living in, was found engulfed in flames by sheriff's deputies before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze. A relative later told deputies all the woman's belongings had been inside it.

A deputy called the woman, who was in Minneapolis. She told deputies no one was in the living space at the time of the fire and that nothing in or near it would have started the blaze.

Rather, she said "Nathan Richter threatened to burn her house down to the ground with her in it," the complaint states. The woman said the threat was related to Richter's suspicion that she had stolen his truck and trailer around the end of April.

Deputies later found a text message from Richter to another woman, the contents of which appeared to corroborate the claim.

Richter denied setting the fire and told investigators he was somewhere else at the time. Investigators said examination of his cellphone revealed its GPS location showed the device was at the 190th Street scene at some point between 6:47 p.m. May 5 and 12:04 a.m. May 6.