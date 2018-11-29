Sticky fingers

• Police responded to a vehicle theft at 11:26 p.m. Nov. 16 at 1030 Hampshire St.

• Police spoke with a resident at 9:28 p.m. Nov. 18 at 152 Tower Road about possible theft of internet.

• Police responded at 9:28 a.m. Nov. 20 to 935 Canton St., where a pop machine was broken into and money stolen.

• A theft of a display case full of coins was reported at 11:28 a.m. Nov. 25 at 213 Broad St.

Uncooperative complainant

Police spoke with a complainant at 12:07 a.m. Nov. 21 at 800 Canton St. about a possible vandalism/property damage incident after a few attempts. On the first attempt, no contact was made with the complainant. The suspect in the incident had an alibi and was not at the location of the vandalism. Upon a second call attempt, police made contact with the complainant who was screaming and swearing at police over the phone. At an in-person contact, the complainant walked away from police before the officer could finish talking.