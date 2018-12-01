Ellsworth police reports: Critter patrol; Juvenile incidents

• At 6:43 p.m. Nov. 22, police learned a group of juveniles were smoking e-cigs, which caused someone to seek medical attention, in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates. At 10:29 p.m. Nov. 21, police received a call from the same woman who said a juvenile was reporting not feeling well after smoking an e-cig, this time in the 500 block of Cairns Street.

Welfare checks

• A man called police requesting a welfare check for his brother at 10:11 a.m. Nov. 20 from the 400 block of West Overlook Drive after his brother did not show up to work. The brother was found at his residence deceased.

• A resident in the 400 block of Cairns Street requested a welfare check on a neighbor whom she hadn't seen in several days, who usually takes out her garbage but had failed to do so. An entry code was received for the residence and police found the man in a back bedroom, weak and ill. He was transported by EMS.

• A missing person was reported at 10:44 p.m. Nov. 24 at 291 E. Summit Ave. Police found the missing person sitting against a tree in the 300 block of Summit Avenue. The person denied EMS and was given a ride back to 291 E. Summit Ave.

Critter patrol

An employee at 388 W. Main St. called police about a cat found in the lobby at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 23. The cat, which appeared to be younger with a white body and Siamese markings, was taken to Pierce Veterinary Clinic.

Sticky fingers

A theft was reported at 5:24 p.m. Nov. 23 at 402 W. Hillcrest St. The resident said someone went into his garage and took the key fob out of his vehicle and had been starting and stopping the vehicle until police showed up. Police questioned surrounding neighbors in the vicinity of being able to start a vehicle; no one saw anything unusual.

Miscellaneous

• A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at Pierce Veterinary Clinic at 1:33 p.m. Nov. 16. The clinic gave police a list of people who had paid in cash that week for follow up

• Police were called at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 16 to 191 Evergreen Estates for a physical domestic between two people. A resident said two others, who had been drinking, had been fighting but had left.

• A woman reported damage to her vehicle after the door at the car wash came down on her vehicle at 3:41 p.m. Nov. 17 at 314 N. Maple St. the car wash's owner said he would review the cameras to see what happened with the door.