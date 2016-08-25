New staff gear up for new year

Fourteen new Ellsworth School District staffers convened for an introduction breakfast Thursday, Aug. 24. Picture are (front row, from left): Kim Meier, Kari Langer, Marti Gillespie, Alli Anderson, Cherri Peterson, LeAnn Johnson, Tascha Kinney, Sara White; (back row, from left) Eric Goodman, Lori Kiefer, Dawn Johnson, Kelly Nelson, Mark Whipple and Ryan Kelly. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

The Ellsworth School District will welcome 14 new staff members this 2016-17 school year. The Herald asked them to complete a survey in order to introduce them to the community. Their responses follow.

New position/school: Middle school RTI specialist

Hometown: Hager City

Where do you live now? Hager City

Family: Spouse Spencer Anderson

College attended/degree earned: Iowa State University, Bachelor’s in Child, Adult and Family Service, 2012; UW-River Falls, graduate degree in Elementary Education, 2015.

Prior schools work experience: Part-time fifth grade teacher, Ellsworth Middle School 2015-2016.

New position/school: High School aide

Hometown: Ellsworth

Where do you live now? Hager City

Family: Fiance Rick Bunce; children: Colton Bunce (11), Katie Gillespie (11) and John Gillespie (12).

College attended/degree earned: B.S. from UW-River Falls, 1986.

Prior schools work experience: High school aide January-June 2016; summer school aide 2016

Hobbies/interests: Golf, gardening and reading

Comments about upcoming year: I’m looking forward to getting to know the high school students, helping them achieve their educational goals and watching them enjoy a rewarding year at EHS.

New position/school: Middle school Spanish

Hometown: Oakes, N.D.

Where do you live now? River Falls

Family: Wife Ellen Goodman (science teacher at EHS); daughters Faith (5) and Betsy (1).

College attended/degree earned: B.A. at St. John’s University, 2001; Master’s in Education at U of M, 2005.

Prior schools work experience: ESL teacher (Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Red Wing, Minn.); Spanish teacher (Minnesota Virtual High School).

Hobbies/interests: Weight lifting, going places with my family.

Comments about upcoming year: I will be in Ellsworth part-time. In the morning, I will be in Spring Valley teaching Spanish as well. I will also be coaching wrestling at Spring Valley Middle School.

New position/school: Special education aide, Prairie View

Hometown: Ellsworth

Where do you live now? Rural Ellsworth, in the El Paso area.

Family: David - spouse; three grown children, five grandchildren.

Education: Graduate EHS 1975.

Prior schools work experience: 20-plus years experience in my own daycare setting.

Hobbies/interests: Reading, music, jigsaw puzzles, crafting, yard work, camping and grandchildren.

Comments about upcoming year: Excited to learn from the challenges of this new endeavor, hoping to bring enjoyment to the students I will work with in helping them to succeed.

Tascha Kinney

New position/school: Middle school special education teacher

Hometown: Red Wing, Minn.

Where do you live now? Prescott

Family: Spouse Lee Kinney; children Anna (24) and Tess (12).

College attended/degree earned: Luther College, B.A. of Social Work; UW-River Falls, M.A. Education, 1999.

Prior schools work experience: Youth outreach worker, Red Wing High School and Middle School; internship EMS; Certified Social Worker; taught at Northwest Technical Institute; Admissions, Southeast Technical College.

Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family and friends, shopping and love to travel.

Comments about upcoming year: I am so excited to get back in the classroom!

New position/school: High/middle school business education teacher

Hometown: Grew up across the U.S.A. as a proud military family.

Where do you live now? Hager City

Family: Husband Keith; sons Gage (13) and Milan (7), daughter Isabelle (9).

College attended/degree earned: B.A. in Business, UW-River Falls, 1999; Masters in Business, Concordia, 2009.

Prior schools work experience: Last year in Clear Lake School District, first and second semester at Ellsworth.

Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family outside and running.

Comments about upcoming year: Looking forward to a great year for the business department. We plan on making some fun changes to our classes and promoting the Panther’s Den this year.

New position/school: OT assistant, Prairie View Elementary

Hometown: Ellsworth

Where do you live now? Hager City

Family: Married to Dan Johnson; children Josie (17), Steven (14) and Jacob.

Education: Graduate of Ellsworth High School

Prior schools work experience: Our son Jacob was born with multiple disabilities and passed away at age 7. My special education is personal.

Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family, being outdoors, becoming a volunteer at Gillette Children’s Hospital, working with special needs children.

New position/school: Custodial

Hometown: River Falls

Where do you live now? Ellsworth

Family: Mother Susan Kelly and sister Jill Kelly.

Education: River Falls High School

Prior schools work experience: Volunteering at Hillcrest

Hobbies/interests: Canoeing and camping

Comments about upcoming year: Looking forward to the new year.

New position/school: Hillcrest special needs aide

Hometown: Ellsworth

Where do you live now? Ellsworth

Family: Husband Larry; children Sheena (31) and RJ (30)

College attended/degree earned: H.S. 1976; 2-year Associate Degree, Red Wing.

Prior schools work experience: Substitute special needs aide

Hobbies/interests: Garden, boat, motorcycle, spend time with grandchildren.

Comments about upcoming year:Looking forward to working with elementary school children and utilizing my 30-year experience in early childhood.

New position/school: First grade general education aide, Hillcrest

Hometown: Cadott

Where do you live now? Ellsworth

Family: Eric; children Emma Jo (9), Ella Ann (8) and Madalyn Kay (5).

College attended/degree earned: UW-River Falls, Ag Business degree, May 2001.

Prior schools work experience: I was a long-term sub at Lindgren Early Learning Center January-June 2016.

Hobbies/interests: I like camping, bowling, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.

Comments about upcoming year: I am excited to start my new position at Hillcrest. I look forward to seeing the students learn and the new things I will learn and hear from them!

New position/school: Special education teacher, SLD English, High School

Hometown: Born and raised in Cedar Grove, but moved here from Valders, Wis.

Where are you living now? Elmwood

Family: Chad Nelson (husband); Brandon Nelson (stepson, 18), and sons Mason Hocking (8) and Cooper Hocking (5).

College attended/degree earned: Just graduated from UW-Oshkosh with B.S. in Cross-categorical special education.

Prior schools work experience: Special ed paraprofessional at Oostburg Elementary, West Bend Elementary early childhood, study hall support/commons supervisor Cedar Grove/Belgium High School, initial practicum at Cedar Grove Elementary and Middle School, advanced practicum at Lincoln High School in Manitowoc.

Hobbies/interests: Arts, making jewelry, painting, creating pallet furniture.

Comments about upcoming year: Very grateful and excited for this new position! Anxious for the school year to begin!

New position/school: Full-time COTA

Hometown: Glenwood City

Where do you live now? Glenwood City

Family: Husband Shane; sons Kyle (22), Spencer (17); daughters Ashlee (15) and Alexandra (11).

College attended/degree earned: WITC Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, 2015.

Prior schools work experience: Covered two days a week in Ellsworth

Hobbies/interests: Gardening, flowers, camping and running with the kids to sporting events.

New position/school: Cross category special education, high school

Hometown: Amery

Where do you live now? New Richmond

Family: Married to Bob White; children LeBree (7) and Mia (3)

College attended/degree earned: UW-Stout, 2009

Prior schools work experience: Amery, Athens High School special ed, Hudson elementary/middle school special education

Hobbies/interests: Outdoors, camping, hunting, spending time with family and sporting events.

Comments about upcoming year: I am excited to be back in a H.S. position and look forward to a year filled with fun and learning.

New position/school: Middle school special education teacher

Hometown: River Falls

Where do you live now? River Falls

Family: Wife Maggie Whipple; son Wil (6).

College attended/degree earned: UW-River Falls, B.S. in art education, 2000; UW-Stout, special education certification, 2008.

Prior schools work experience: Art internship at Ellsworth High School in 2000; last three years as a special educator in Stillwater, Minn.

Hobbies/interests: Anything outdoors

Comments about upcoming year: Excited to learn about all the new students.