Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    New staff gear up for new year

    By Sarah Young on Aug 25, 2016 at 3:04 p.m.
    Fourteen new Ellsworth School District staffers convened for an introduction breakfast Thursday, Aug. 24. Picture are (front row, from left): Kim Meier, Kari Langer, Marti Gillespie, Alli Anderson, Cherri Peterson, LeAnn Johnson, Tascha Kinney, Sara White; (back row, from left) Eric Goodman, Lori Kiefer, Dawn Johnson, Kelly Nelson, Mark Whipple and Ryan Kelly. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

    The Ellsworth School District will welcome 14 new staff members this 2016-17 school year. The Herald asked them to complete a survey in order to introduce them to the community. Their responses follow.

    Alli Anderson

    New position/school: Middle school RTI specialist

    Hometown: Hager City

    Where do you live now? Hager City

    Family: Spouse Spencer Anderson

    College attended/degree earned: Iowa State University, Bachelor’s in Child, Adult and Family Service, 2012; UW-River Falls, graduate degree in Elementary Education, 2015.

    Prior schools work experience: Part-time fifth grade teacher, Ellsworth Middle School 2015-2016.

    Marti Gillespie

    New position/school: High School aide

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Where do you live now? Hager City

    Family: Fiance Rick Bunce; children: Colton Bunce (11), Katie Gillespie (11) and John Gillespie (12).

    College attended/degree earned: B.S. from UW-River Falls, 1986.

    Prior schools work experience: High school aide January-June 2016; summer school aide 2016

    Hobbies/interests: Golf, gardening and reading

    Comments about upcoming year: I’m looking forward to getting to know the high school students, helping them achieve their educational goals and watching them enjoy a rewarding year at EHS.

    Eric Goodman

    New position/school: Middle school Spanish

    Hometown: Oakes, N.D.

    Where do you live now? River Falls

    Family: Wife Ellen Goodman (science teacher at EHS); daughters Faith (5) and Betsy (1).

    College attended/degree earned: B.A. at St. John’s University, 2001; Master’s in Education at U of M, 2005.

    Prior schools work experience: ESL teacher (Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Red Wing, Minn.); Spanish teacher (Minnesota Virtual High School).

    Hobbies/interests: Weight lifting, going places with my family.

    Comments about upcoming year: I will be in Ellsworth part-time. In the morning, I will be in Spring Valley teaching Spanish as well. I will also be coaching wrestling at Spring Valley Middle School.

    Loralee Kiefer (Lori)

    New position/school: Special education aide, Prairie View

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Where do you live now? Rural Ellsworth, in the El Paso area.

    Family: David - spouse; three grown children, five grandchildren.

    Education: Graduate EHS 1975.

    Prior schools work experience: 20-plus years experience in my own daycare setting.

    Hobbies/interests: Reading, music, jigsaw puzzles, crafting, yard work, camping and grandchildren.

    Comments about upcoming year: Excited to learn from the challenges of this new endeavor, hoping to bring enjoyment to the students I will work with in helping them to succeed.

    Tascha Kinney

    New position/school: Middle school special education teacher

    Hometown: Red Wing, Minn.

    Where do you live now? Prescott

    Family: Spouse Lee Kinney; children Anna (24) and Tess (12).

    College attended/degree earned: Luther College, B.A. of Social Work; UW-River Falls, M.A. Education, 1999.

    Prior schools work experience: Youth outreach worker, Red Wing High School and Middle School; internship EMS; Certified Social Worker; taught at Northwest Technical Institute; Admissions, Southeast Technical College.

    Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family and friends, shopping and love to travel.

    Comments about upcoming year: I am so excited to get back in the classroom!

    Dawn Johnson

    New position/school: High/middle school business education teacher

    Hometown: Grew up across the U.S.A. as a proud military family.

    Where do you live now? Hager City

    Family: Husband Keith; sons Gage (13) and Milan (7), daughter Isabelle (9).

    College attended/degree earned: B.A. in Business, UW-River Falls, 1999; Masters in Business, Concordia, 2009.

    Prior schools work experience: Last year in Clear Lake School District, first and second semester at Ellsworth.

    Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family outside and running.

    Comments about upcoming year: Looking forward to a great year for the business department. We plan on making some fun changes to our classes and promoting the Panther’s Den this year.

    LeAnn Johnson

    New position/school: OT assistant, Prairie View Elementary

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Where do you live now? Hager City

    Family: Married to Dan Johnson; children Josie (17), Steven (14) and Jacob.

    Education: Graduate of Ellsworth High School

    Prior schools work experience: Our son Jacob was born with multiple disabilities and passed away at age 7. My special education is personal.

    Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family, being outdoors, becoming a volunteer at Gillette Children’s Hospital, working with special needs children.

    Ryan Kelly

    New position/school: Custodial

    Hometown: River Falls

    Where do you live now? Ellsworth

    Family: Mother Susan Kelly and sister Jill Kelly.

    Education: River Falls High School

    Prior schools work experience: Volunteering at Hillcrest

    Hobbies/interests: Canoeing and camping

    Comments about upcoming year: Looking forward to the new year.

    Kari Langer

    New position/school: Hillcrest special needs aide

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Where do you live now? Ellsworth

    Family: Husband Larry; children Sheena (31) and RJ (30)

    College attended/degree earned: H.S. 1976; 2-year Associate Degree, Red Wing.

    Prior schools work experience: Substitute special needs aide

    Hobbies/interests: Garden, boat, motorcycle, spend time with grandchildren.

    Comments about upcoming year:Looking forward to working with elementary school children and utilizing my 30-year experience in early childhood.

    Kimberly Meier

    New position/school: First grade general education aide, Hillcrest

    Hometown: Cadott

    Where do you live now? Ellsworth

    Family: Eric; children Emma Jo (9), Ella Ann (8) and Madalyn Kay (5).

    College attended/degree earned: UW-River Falls, Ag Business degree, May 2001.

    Prior schools work experience: I was a long-term sub at Lindgren Early Learning Center January-June 2016.

    Hobbies/interests: I like camping, bowling, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.

    Comments about upcoming year: I am excited to start my new position at Hillcrest. I look forward to seeing the students learn and the new things I will learn and hear from them!

    Kelly Nelson

    New position/school: Special education teacher, SLD English, High School

    Hometown: Born and raised in Cedar Grove, but moved here from Valders, Wis.

    Where are you living now? Elmwood

    Family: Chad Nelson (husband); Brandon Nelson (stepson, 18), and sons Mason Hocking (8) and Cooper Hocking (5).

    College attended/degree earned: Just graduated from UW-Oshkosh with B.S. in Cross-categorical special education.

    Prior schools work experience: Special ed paraprofessional at Oostburg Elementary, West Bend Elementary early childhood, study hall support/commons supervisor Cedar Grove/Belgium High School, initial practicum at Cedar Grove Elementary and Middle School, advanced practicum at Lincoln High School in Manitowoc.

    Hobbies/interests: Arts, making jewelry, painting, creating pallet furniture.

    Comments about upcoming year: Very grateful and excited for this new position! Anxious for the school year to begin!

    Cherri Peterson

    New position/school: Full-time COTA

    Hometown: Glenwood City

    Where do you live now? Glenwood City

    Family: Husband Shane; sons Kyle (22), Spencer (17); daughters Ashlee (15) and Alexandra (11).

    College attended/degree earned: WITC Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, 2015.

    Prior schools work experience: Covered two days a week in Ellsworth

    Hobbies/interests: Gardening, flowers, camping and running with the kids to sporting events.

    Sara White

    New position/school: Cross category special education, high school

    Hometown: Amery

    Where do you live now? New Richmond

    Family: Married to Bob White; children LeBree (7) and Mia (3)

    College attended/degree earned: UW-Stout, 2009

    Prior schools work experience: Amery, Athens High School special ed, Hudson elementary/middle school special education

    Hobbies/interests: Outdoors, camping, hunting, spending time with family and sporting events.

    Comments about upcoming year: I am excited to be back in a H.S. position and look forward to a year filled with fun and learning.

    Mark Whipple

    New position/school: Middle school special education teacher

    Hometown: River Falls

    Where do you live now? River Falls

    Family: Wife Maggie Whipple; son Wil (6).

    College attended/degree earned: UW-River Falls, B.S. in art education, 2000; UW-Stout, special education certification, 2008.

    Prior schools work experience: Art internship at Ellsworth High School in 2000; last three years as a special educator in Stillwater, Minn.

    Hobbies/interests: Anything outdoors

    Comments about upcoming year: Excited to learn about all the new students.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationellsworth schoolsellsworthwisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement