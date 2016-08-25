New staff gear up for new year
The Ellsworth School District will welcome 14 new staff members this 2016-17 school year. The Herald asked them to complete a survey in order to introduce them to the community. Their responses follow.
New position/school: Middle school RTI specialist
Hometown: Hager City
Where do you live now? Hager City
Family: Spouse Spencer Anderson
College attended/degree earned: Iowa State University, Bachelor’s in Child, Adult and Family Service, 2012; UW-River Falls, graduate degree in Elementary Education, 2015.
Prior schools work experience: Part-time fifth grade teacher, Ellsworth Middle School 2015-2016.Marti Gillespie
New position/school: High School aide
Hometown: Ellsworth
Where do you live now? Hager City
Family: Fiance Rick Bunce; children: Colton Bunce (11), Katie Gillespie (11) and John Gillespie (12).
College attended/degree earned: B.S. from UW-River Falls, 1986.
Prior schools work experience: High school aide January-June 2016; summer school aide 2016
Hobbies/interests: Golf, gardening and reading
Comments about upcoming year: I’m looking forward to getting to know the high school students, helping them achieve their educational goals and watching them enjoy a rewarding year at EHS.Eric Goodman
New position/school: Middle school Spanish
Hometown: Oakes, N.D.
Where do you live now? River Falls
Family: Wife Ellen Goodman (science teacher at EHS); daughters Faith (5) and Betsy (1).
College attended/degree earned: B.A. at St. John’s University, 2001; Master’s in Education at U of M, 2005.
Prior schools work experience: ESL teacher (Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Red Wing, Minn.); Spanish teacher (Minnesota Virtual High School).
Hobbies/interests: Weight lifting, going places with my family.
Comments about upcoming year: I will be in Ellsworth part-time. In the morning, I will be in Spring Valley teaching Spanish as well. I will also be coaching wrestling at Spring Valley Middle School.Loralee Kiefer (Lori)
New position/school: Special education aide, Prairie View
Hometown: Ellsworth
Where do you live now? Rural Ellsworth, in the El Paso area.
Family: David - spouse; three grown children, five grandchildren.
Education: Graduate EHS 1975.
Prior schools work experience: 20-plus years experience in my own daycare setting.
Hobbies/interests: Reading, music, jigsaw puzzles, crafting, yard work, camping and grandchildren.
Comments about upcoming year: Excited to learn from the challenges of this new endeavor, hoping to bring enjoyment to the students I will work with in helping them to succeed.
Tascha Kinney
New position/school: Middle school special education teacher
Hometown: Red Wing, Minn.
Where do you live now? Prescott
Family: Spouse Lee Kinney; children Anna (24) and Tess (12).
College attended/degree earned: Luther College, B.A. of Social Work; UW-River Falls, M.A. Education, 1999.
Prior schools work experience: Youth outreach worker, Red Wing High School and Middle School; internship EMS; Certified Social Worker; taught at Northwest Technical Institute; Admissions, Southeast Technical College.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family and friends, shopping and love to travel.
Comments about upcoming year: I am so excited to get back in the classroom!Dawn Johnson
New position/school: High/middle school business education teacher
Hometown: Grew up across the U.S.A. as a proud military family.
Where do you live now? Hager City
Family: Husband Keith; sons Gage (13) and Milan (7), daughter Isabelle (9).
College attended/degree earned: B.A. in Business, UW-River Falls, 1999; Masters in Business, Concordia, 2009.
Prior schools work experience: Last year in Clear Lake School District, first and second semester at Ellsworth.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family outside and running.
Comments about upcoming year: Looking forward to a great year for the business department. We plan on making some fun changes to our classes and promoting the Panther’s Den this year.LeAnn Johnson
New position/school: OT assistant, Prairie View Elementary
Hometown: Ellsworth
Where do you live now? Hager City
Family: Married to Dan Johnson; children Josie (17), Steven (14) and Jacob.
Education: Graduate of Ellsworth High School
Prior schools work experience: Our son Jacob was born with multiple disabilities and passed away at age 7. My special education is personal.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family, being outdoors, becoming a volunteer at Gillette Children’s Hospital, working with special needs children.Ryan Kelly
New position/school: Custodial
Hometown: River Falls
Where do you live now? Ellsworth
Family: Mother Susan Kelly and sister Jill Kelly.
Education: River Falls High School
Prior schools work experience: Volunteering at Hillcrest
Hobbies/interests: Canoeing and camping
Comments about upcoming year: Looking forward to the new year.Kari Langer
New position/school: Hillcrest special needs aide
Hometown: Ellsworth
Where do you live now? Ellsworth
Family: Husband Larry; children Sheena (31) and RJ (30)
College attended/degree earned: H.S. 1976; 2-year Associate Degree, Red Wing.
Prior schools work experience: Substitute special needs aide
Hobbies/interests: Garden, boat, motorcycle, spend time with grandchildren.
Comments about upcoming year:Looking forward to working with elementary school children and utilizing my 30-year experience in early childhood.Kimberly Meier
New position/school: First grade general education aide, Hillcrest
Hometown: Cadott
Where do you live now? Ellsworth
Family: Eric; children Emma Jo (9), Ella Ann (8) and Madalyn Kay (5).
College attended/degree earned: UW-River Falls, Ag Business degree, May 2001.
Prior schools work experience: I was a long-term sub at Lindgren Early Learning Center January-June 2016.
Hobbies/interests: I like camping, bowling, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.
Comments about upcoming year: I am excited to start my new position at Hillcrest. I look forward to seeing the students learn and the new things I will learn and hear from them!Kelly Nelson
New position/school: Special education teacher, SLD English, High School
Hometown: Born and raised in Cedar Grove, but moved here from Valders, Wis.
Where are you living now? Elmwood
Family: Chad Nelson (husband); Brandon Nelson (stepson, 18), and sons Mason Hocking (8) and Cooper Hocking (5).
College attended/degree earned: Just graduated from UW-Oshkosh with B.S. in Cross-categorical special education.
Prior schools work experience: Special ed paraprofessional at Oostburg Elementary, West Bend Elementary early childhood, study hall support/commons supervisor Cedar Grove/Belgium High School, initial practicum at Cedar Grove Elementary and Middle School, advanced practicum at Lincoln High School in Manitowoc.
Hobbies/interests: Arts, making jewelry, painting, creating pallet furniture.
Comments about upcoming year: Very grateful and excited for this new position! Anxious for the school year to begin!Cherri Peterson
New position/school: Full-time COTA
Hometown: Glenwood City
Where do you live now? Glenwood City
Family: Husband Shane; sons Kyle (22), Spencer (17); daughters Ashlee (15) and Alexandra (11).
College attended/degree earned: WITC Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, 2015.
Prior schools work experience: Covered two days a week in Ellsworth
Hobbies/interests: Gardening, flowers, camping and running with the kids to sporting events.Sara White
New position/school: Cross category special education, high school
Hometown: Amery
Where do you live now? New Richmond
Family: Married to Bob White; children LeBree (7) and Mia (3)
College attended/degree earned: UW-Stout, 2009
Prior schools work experience: Amery, Athens High School special ed, Hudson elementary/middle school special education
Hobbies/interests: Outdoors, camping, hunting, spending time with family and sporting events.
Comments about upcoming year: I am excited to be back in a H.S. position and look forward to a year filled with fun and learning.Mark Whipple
New position/school: Middle school special education teacher
Hometown: River Falls
Where do you live now? River Falls
Family: Wife Maggie Whipple; son Wil (6).
College attended/degree earned: UW-River Falls, B.S. in art education, 2000; UW-Stout, special education certification, 2008.
Prior schools work experience: Art internship at Ellsworth High School in 2000; last three years as a special educator in Stillwater, Minn.
Hobbies/interests: Anything outdoors
Comments about upcoming year: Excited to learn about all the new students.