Ellsworth School District staff went through ALICE training last Wednesday, where they participated in active shooter scenarios. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Pictured are (from left) members of the ALICE-certified team in the Ellsworth Community School District: Nick Foley, Jason Janke, Mark Matzek and Ryan Casper. Not pictured are Sara Ainsworth and Nicole VandeBerg. (Photo courtesy of Jason Janke)

ELLSWORTH -- It’s not something anyone likes to think about. It invokes feelings of horror, helplessness and maybe the thought “That won’t happen here.” But the fact is, it has happened in schools across the country where people also thought it never would: An armed intruder.

The Ellsworth School District is collaborating with the Ellsworth Police Department and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to update its District Emergency Management Plan to include the ALICE Program.

ALICE is an acronym for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.”

“The Alice philosophy is to use technology and information in a way so that staff and students can make informed decisions in a crisis while provided options based on human instinct,” said Ellsworth High School assistant principal Jason Janke, who is spearheading the program’s implementation at Ellsworth. “Pierce County and the village are very much in favor of this. Kids have to make some decisions that are life or death. I know that’s not fun to think about.”

The district’s past armed intruder procedures involved staff locking doors, moving students to a part of the room where they hopefully couldn’t be seen from windows or the hallway, and remaining there quietly until an “all clear” announcement was given. But that hasn’t necessarily been effective as evidenced by the results of school shootings the past few years.

The ALICE program was created by Dallas/Fort Worth law enforcement officer Greg Cane, who was concerned that schools’ current lockdown plans made people sitting ducks as they waited for police to arrive, including his wife, an elementary principal.

ALICE is now used in more than 4,500 schools, businesses, universities, hospitals and government agencies. It’s endorsed by agencies such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, NYPD and more.

What does ALICE stand for?

Alert: Use clear, concise, plain language to alert others to danger.

Lockdown: Only if you cannot evacuate. Barricade the room to be a harder target.

Inform: Communicate real-time information as to the location of the intruder.

Counter: Make noise, movement, distance and distraction to interrupt the skill set needed to shoot accurately. Counter is not fighting and is the last resort.

Evacuate: Get away from the danger if it’s safe to do so.

Janke said kids are not taught to go after a shooter: the training is age-appropriate. But, hunkering down leaves them “vulnerable, sitting dead ducks.”

“Every statistic out there shows that every second counts,” Janke said.

In the fall of 2014, Janke, Hillcrest principal John Groh, Superintendent Barry Cain and middle school principal Jon Dodge went through comprehensive ALICE training. Now the district has six more certified instructors. Last Wednesday, staff members went through realistic shooter scenarios.

When he went through training at Maplewood’s Hill Murray High School (Minn.), Janke said it was four to five hours of “profound” realizations.

“Huddling in a corner is efficient if the doors are locked,” Janke said. “Talk about how helpless you feel. The adrenaline is pumping, almost feels like sweat. That’s why we need training.”

Another defense act taught is barricading a room so an intruder must battle to get in. This could involve moving desks, jamming stuff under door handles, etc. At Maplewood, the intruder only breached the barriers once or twice, but that was based on 15 to 25 adults moving stuff around, Janke said.

“You have a choice,” Janke said. “And that’s what it’s about: the choice. You can lockdown and barricade or evacuate. The intruder’s location will be announced. But what if you have substitute teachers, the Coke guy or new students, who don’t know the building?”

Then evacuating might not be the best choice, Janke acknowledged. But in some cases, it will be.

Staff are also taught ways to counter or confront the intruder. This could involve throwing staplers or erasers, or even attacking. But it will depend on the situation, Janke said. Some former military people and law enforcement have it in their brains to attack. Others don’t.

Second graders will not be taught the same techniques as 8-year-olds, or 16-year-olds. The ALICE Committee wants students to be cognizant of their choices.

“We want them to say ‘I’m not scared, I’m prepared,’” Janke said. “Now we have to figure out how to show this to students and the community. We will run into some angst, kids running into a community unattended (if evacuation is the answer). But what’s been taught for 30 years doesn’t work. Look at Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook.

“I think we all learned in 9/11 that if someone wants to get in and do something horrible, they will and we need to react.”

That involves giving the students options, Janke said. Classrooms are spread far apart. Announcements would be made over the PA as to the intruders location, giving staff and students “freedom to react.”

“If the intruder is in the office, everyone should get out,” Janke said. “But they don’t have to. But the band might see a mysterious truck out their window and decide to lockdown. We don’t want automatic, knee-jerk reactions. We are teaching them to think ahead and know you can control your destiny. We don’t want them freezing in the middle of the hallway.”

Each classroom will be responsible for evaluating the best plan based on its location, the location of the shooter, materials available and the abilities of the students and staff in the room at that time.

The ALICE Committee consists of Ryan Casper, Nick Foley, Sara Ainsworth, Mark Matzek, Janke and Nicole VandeBerg. Parents will receive information at conferences and invitations to open houses.

“We encourage transparency and questions,” Janke said. “Our job is to keep kids safe.”

Janke knows there will be critics, but he’s not deterred.

“Have people considered what’s happened?” he asked. “Critics say there is a miniscule chance of this happening. But it’s irresponsible not to be prepared and not to pay attention to what’s going on.”

State and national laws are requiring such training take place. It’s important to send kids into society well-prepared, Janke said.

“Columbine wasn’t the first,” Janke said. “We just now know everything. In the mid-90s there were shootings in Arkansas and Kentucky. Virginia Tech unfolded on CNN. All it takes is one person.”

Contact Janke with questions at jankej@ellsworth.k12.wi.us.