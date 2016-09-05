September is time to hit ‘reset’ at the library

September is a time for us to “reset” at the library after the busyness of summer and get into a new groove for fall.

We are offering many of the regular programs and some exciting new options as well: Play & Learn is coming to Ellsworth courtesy of Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley. This program provides an opportunity for toddlers and preschoolers to interact with their parents and other children ages 1‐5. All groups include parent‐child play, a parent discussion topic, children’s activities, snack and a story. The fall session of Play & Learn will be held at the library on Wednesdays from 10‐11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 through Nov. 16. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required through Family Resource Center at 715‐684‐4440. For more information visit www.frcscv.org.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 20, clinical therapist Kesha Marson will present Between the Lines: Adult Coloring for Stress Relief. Marson will talk about how to manage daily stressors and cope with symptoms of depression and anxiety through the therapeutic and relaxing science of adult coloring. This program is co‐sponsored by the Ellsworth Senior Center and is open to everyone, free of charge, with refreshments to follow.

At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28, folklorist Jim Leary will present What Folksongs Tell Us About Work in Wisconsin. This talk includes studio recordings of lumberjacks, ironworkers, coal miners, farmhands and factory workers to illustrate continuity, change and commonality in the folksongs of Wisconsin’s workers. This program is part of the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s The Working Lives Project and is co‐sponsored by the Ellsworth Senior Center. It is open to the public at no charge.

Take a look – the library will be hosting exhibits from the Pierce County Fair all month long and will have a special display for Banned Books Week Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.

September is Library Card Sign‐Up Month, a time when we like to remind parents (everyone, really) that one of the most important school supplies of all is at your library ‐- it's your library card. Signing up for a card is easy – fill out a registration form, provide a photo ID and proof of current address and you’re good to go! For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715‐273‐3209 or see the library’s website at www.ellsworthlibrary.org.