    Two come on board in Spring Valley schools

    By Sarah Young Today at 3:00 p.m.
    SPRING VALLEY -- The Spring Valley School District added to new staff members to its roster this school year. The Herald asked them to complete a survey in order to introduce them to the community. Their responses follow.

    Eric Goodman

    New position/school: Middle school Spanish

    Hometown: Oakes, N.D.

    Where do you live now? River Falls

    Family: Wife Ellen Goodman (science teacher at EHS); daughters Faith (5) and Betsy (1).

    College attended/degree earned: B.A. at St. John’s University, 2001; Master’s in Education at U of M, 2005.

    Prior schools work experience: ESL teacher (Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Red Wing, Minn.); Spanish teacher (Minnesota Virtual High School).

    Hobbies/interests: Weight lifting, going places with my family.

    Comments about upcoming year: I will be in Ellsworth part-time. In the morning, I will be in Spring Valley teaching Spanish as well. I will also be coaching wrestling at Spring Valley Middle School.

    Katelyn Heltne

    New position/school: Sixth grade English and language arts, eighth grade language arts

    Hometown: Prescott

    College attended/degree earned: UW-Eau Claire, Secondary English Education

    Prior schools work experience: In college, presented at a national conference, researched, student taught and was a teaching assistant.

    Hobbies/interests: Baking, crafting, reading and babysitting my nephew Isaac.

    Comments about the upcoming year: I am incredibly excited to be working in such a tight-knit community. I can’t wait to begin my professional teaching journey at the Spring Valley School District and to meet you!

