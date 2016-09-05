Two come on board in Spring Valley schools

SPRING VALLEY -- The Spring Valley School District added to new staff members to its roster this school year. The Herald asked them to complete a survey in order to introduce them to the community. Their responses follow.

New position/school: Middle school Spanish

Hometown: Oakes, N.D.

Where do you live now? River Falls

Family: Wife Ellen Goodman (science teacher at EHS); daughters Faith (5) and Betsy (1).

College attended/degree earned: B.A. at St. John’s University, 2001; Master’s in Education at U of M, 2005.

Prior schools work experience: ESL teacher (Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Red Wing, Minn.); Spanish teacher (Minnesota Virtual High School).

Hobbies/interests: Weight lifting, going places with my family.

Comments about upcoming year: I will be in Ellsworth part-time. In the morning, I will be in Spring Valley teaching Spanish as well. I will also be coaching wrestling at Spring Valley Middle School.

New position/school: Sixth grade English and language arts, eighth grade language arts

Hometown: Prescott

College attended/degree earned: UW-Eau Claire, Secondary English Education

Prior schools work experience: In college, presented at a national conference, researched, student taught and was a teaching assistant.

Hobbies/interests: Baking, crafting, reading and babysitting my nephew Isaac.

Comments about the upcoming year: I am incredibly excited to be working in such a tight-knit community. I can’t wait to begin my professional teaching journey at the Spring Valley School District and to meet you!