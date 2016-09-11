Be informed before making referendum vote choices

PLUM CITY -- It is important for the community to have a serious discussion regarding the upcoming school referendum vote Nov. 8. Discussions, such as these, reflect the values of our democracy of speaking and listening to various viewpoints among citizens. While there may be various opinions the next two months on the two questions posed to taxpayers in the District of Plum City community, it is important the opinions are based on fact rather than misguided information or false information.

There is much to be proud of in this school district. Students are well behaved, respectful and supported by their parents and community. The music program is one of the best among area schools as noted by choir and band competitions in past years and the attendance at concerts demonstrates the community's dedication to the program. The turnout for other extra-curricular events is the same; the gym is filled with all ages who come together to support our youth. It is evident the school is the hub of this community, bringing people together to celebrate what is good in our lives and community.

The students at Plum City do well on state exams. While last year was the first year of the BADGER State test, our district demonstrated above state averages in both reading and math. In reading, at the elementary level 72.4 percent of grades 3, 4 and 5 were proficient compared to the State's average of 51.2 percent. In math, 53.4 percent of grades 3, 4 and 5 were proficient compared to the State's 43.7 percent. This being the first year of the BADGER State assessment, we do not have comparisons from previous years; however, our 13-14 state assessment scores were the highest in all district area schools. Hopefully, you have taken a look at the Honor Roll published in the paper over the years and note the success of the students in our high school and the Dean's List of Plum City graduates in the colleges they are attending.

This is why it is important the community is considering the total picture when evaluating the two referendum questions on the ballot in November. Three frequently asked questions the District has heard recently about the two referendum questions are included in this column. Hopefully, this will clear up any misguided or false information.

Question 1: “Why are you asking for money to fix the buildings (debt) and money to operate? Can't we just ask for up to $2 million and use whatever is left over to operate?”

No, the District cannot do this. The question asking for up to $2 million in debt will be used to make capital improvements due to delayed maintenance over the last eight years or more.

In the District's case, it is to repair existing buildings with leaky roofs, broken boilers, and inefficient or outdated heating and ventilation systems. It is to update an electrical system that is already overloaded causing blown fuses, to upgrade outdated lighting to reduce utility bills significantly higher than the state average, and to provide safety updates for students and staff.

The operating amount of $300,000 for the day-to-day business operation of the district is to educate students. It includes updating outdated technology, updating curriculum resources, addressing state mandated college and career readiness, addressing deficit spending, and continuing the quality education the community has come to expect, over the next five years.

Moneys from the debt questions cannot be transferred to the operation of the district according to state law. If bids come in lower for the costs associated with the repairs and maintenance needs of the District, the board will only borrow what is needed. That is why the referendum question asks for "up to $2 million."

For example, if the need is for only $1. 8 million, then that is what the board will borrow. If, for example, the board sees there is not a need to ask for the total $300,000 for any given year the next five years to operate the district, the board will consider an under levy.

Question 2: “If the school closes, do I still have to pay taxes?”

Yes, you will have to pay taxes. Owning a home or property means paying property tax to your local tax authority. The tax goes to roads, schools, parks and other municipal expenses, and is based on the assessed value of your home. If the school closes you will pay taxes to another school district surrounding Plum City. Also, without a school in the community, your property value may decrease.

Question 3: "I heard all of the $300,000 is going to pay for staff salaries and benefits!"

False. The five-year forecast model being used has a conservative increase for staff salaries each year. For staff salaries this increase is 1.25 percent. The typical entry in the forecast model is a 1.5 percent increase. Understanding this is a conservative district, the board chose to lower it to a 1.25 percent increase.

Does this mean an automatic increase in staff salaries or benefits? Absolutely not. When working with a forecast model, the board is projecting future expenses overall, not just staff salaries or benefits. The Board of Education still has full authority to decide any increases in future years for any part of the budget. The Board of Education is responsible for the future of the District and thus must be proactive in balancing the budget now and in the future.

It is also important the community understands many districts, especially rural districts such as Plum City, are now facing teacher shortages and bidding wars for teachers. Please read the recent column by Sen. Kathleen Vinehout titled "Who will be My Teacher?" on the Pierce County Herald website. This will provide a current understanding of what is facing smaller districts in replacing quality teachers.

Please attend one or more of the community meetings regarding the upcoming referendum questions you will vote on Nov. 8. The Board of Education wants taxpayers to know the facts and make their choices based on fact. The meeting dates are 8 p.m. Sept 12; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. All will be held at the MS/HS commons area. Also, you may call me at anytime with questions at 715-647-2591 or email me at mbaier@plumcity.k12.wi.us.