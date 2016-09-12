PC welcomes new tech teacher
PLUM CITY -- Plum City has one new teacher this year: technology education instructor Tim Shock. The Herald asked him to complete a survey in order to introduce him to the community. His response follows.
New position/school: Technology education teacher
Hometown: Menomonie
Where do you live now? Elmwood
Family: Wife Heather; kids Alyssa and Calvin
College attended/degree earned: UW-Stout, technology education
Prior schools work experience: Mt. Horeb High School, McFarland High School, Ellsworth and New Glarus
Hobbies/interests: Skiing (downhill and cross country), camping, fishing and biking
Comments about the upcoming year: I am looking forward to working with the students, parents and local businesses, as well as being part of the process of updating the production lab in the technology education department.