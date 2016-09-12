Search
    PC welcomes new tech teacher

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Tim Shock

    PLUM CITY -- Plum City has one new teacher this year: technology education instructor Tim Shock. The Herald asked him to complete a survey in order to introduce him to the community. His response follows.

    New position/school: Technology education teacher

    Hometown: Menomonie

    Where do you live now? Elmwood

    Family: Wife Heather; kids Alyssa and Calvin

    College attended/degree earned: UW-Stout, technology education

    Prior schools work experience: Mt. Horeb High School, McFarland High School, Ellsworth and New Glarus

    Hobbies/interests: Skiing (downhill and cross country), camping, fishing and biking

    Comments about the upcoming year: I am looking forward to working with the students, parents and local businesses, as well as being part of the process of updating the production lab in the technology education department.

