Spring Valley schools’ facelift progresses

The steps leading up to the original 1929 portion of Spring Valley Elementary were recently redone, inviting visitors to enter. Superintendent Dr. Donald Haack noted that this is not the main entrance near the office, however. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Sloping sidewalks and crumbling steps were replaced at Spring Valley Elementary this summer. Drainage areas were also re-engineered to prevent pooling water hazards. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Spring Valley Elementary third grade teacher Cheri Husby and fourth grade teacher Brenda Ninneman share a newly remodeled classroom on the second floor, which allows the two grades to collaborate in a shared learning space. A door between the two rooms was removed. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

SPRING VALLEY -- When students and staff returned to Spring Valley Elementary last week, they were greeted with fresh renovations -- some easier to see than others.

The Spring Valley School District passed a referendum in April to repair and renovate school facilities; Market & Johnson of Eau Claire was hired as the project managers.

The most noticeable of the projects completed in time for school to start is the exterior concrete replacement at the elementary school. No longer are tripping hazards scattered everywhere.

“The drainage areas were re-engineered,” Superintendent Dr. Donald Haack said Thursday. “The sidewalk out front used to slope and water puddled at the bottom of the stairs.”

Haack said the street in front of the elementary school (Sabin Avenue) was in rough shape. A water main break had occurred and the asphalt was worn. The village and school district split the costs of replacing the whole street rather than continue to band-aid the problems.

“It was nice to be able to work together and get the whole thing working like it should instead of a bunch of patches,” Haack said.

Other projects finished at the elementary were some classroom reconfigurations, carpeting replacement, replacing the roof over the commons area, caulking and tuck pointing, and installing new doors. The original structure was built in 1929. Haack said it’s been a challenge prioritizing needed repairs.

“We are not sure how much to invest (in this building,” Haack said. “We need to find out what the people want. The building is showing its age. We are still waiting for final recommendations from engineering reports.”

The other challenge has been lining up and coordinating contractors -- pavers, concrete and roofing -- in order to maximize the short timeline and what makes sense.

Ventilation in the third floor and kitchen must still be completed at the elementary, said principal Ken Lasure.

“If we can take a few steps to make it more manageable for students and staff, then that’s great,” Lasure said of the air quality in the kitchen.

The district also needs to buy a backup generator for the elementary, which doesn’t have one. That could cost up to $100,000, Haack said.

The district had hoped to replace the sloped roof at the middle/high school this summer, but that won’t get done until next summer because contractors were already committed to other projects. “Scheduling projects is very important in terms of access to the building when needed and in terms of safety for our students, staff and community members,” Haack said.

Of the three bigger projects at the MS/HS, the parking lot resurfacing will be last due to the size of the equipment needed for the roof and concrete replacement.

“There is no sense in putting down a new parking lot and then having concrete trucks among the first to drive on it,” Haack said recently. “Similarly, crews will need some big trucks and dumpsters to take off and replace our present asphalt shingled roof. There is no use in replacing concrete near the building if that type of equipment will be driving and parking on it in the near future. At this point, we are looking to do roof replacement at the MS/HS early next summer followed by the other major projects as we can get them lined up.”

Carpet installation is currently going on at the middle/high school.

The district recently received word that it will not receive state sparsity aid for 2016-17 going forward.

“Our enrollment is now above the eligibility threshold,” Haacks said. “The legislation that allowed us to receive it last year allowed us a one year extension to receive the aid, but that's all.”

The district received $179,000 in sparsity aid from the Department of Public Instruction last year. Sparsity aid is distributed to small school districts with 725 members or less; or districts with less than 10 members per square mile within its geographic area.

The the Aug. 22 school board meeting:

The board approved Asphalt Maintenance and Paving’s bid to repair and replace asphalt on Sabin Street in front of SVE (bid of $25,620, plus $3,000 to pulverize the present asphalt). Cost was split with the village. A bid for $11,755 to repair curbing in the front and back of the building was also approved.

Asphalt Maintenance and Paving’s bid to repair and seal cracks in parking lots that won't be replaced in the near future was accepted at a price of $3,012.50.

The board approved lunch prices for 2016-17 of $2.60 at SVE and $2.90 at the MS/HS. This increase of 5 cents at SVE and 10 cents at the MS/HS is necessary to remain compliant with USDA free/reduced price regulations.

Shawn Hoolihan was hired as MS/HS special needs aid.

Laura Peterson and Deanna Hayden were hired as assistant volleyball coaches.

Renee Dykhouse was hired as MS volleyball coach.

At the Aug. 29 meeting: