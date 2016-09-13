History in the making: Ellsworth breaks ground for new elementary
ELLSWORTH -- Site work begins this week at the site of the new elementary school in Ellsworth -- a day many in the district have been waiting for.
The school district invited staff, community members, village and township officials, parents and students to a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. The event was well-attended.
One new elementary school will house all 4-year-old kindergarten through grade five students along with administrative offices “not to exceed” a cost of $31.9 million. The building will be able to house 800 students comfortably. It will be located near the high school and the existing Hillcrest Elementary School, with access off Piety Street.
Voters approved building a new centralized elementary facility in an April 5 referendum 2,189 to 1,877. The new school will replace Hillcrest in Ellsworth, Prairie View in Hager City and Lindgren Early Learning Center, housing 4K through fifth grade.
Completion of the roughly 105,000 to 108,000 square foot building is projected for January 2018.