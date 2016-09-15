A pair of squash grow from the hay bales that students planted at Borner Farm Project in Prescott, the host of the Food Smart program. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

Prescott High school students show younger students how to plant produce in straw bales as part of the Food Smart program which aims to teach about farm to table nutrition, at Borner Farm Project in Prescott. (Submitted photo)

PRESCOTT -- Beets, potatoes, kale, turnips, carrots, summer squash and spaghetti squash: These are all foods that make up a healthy grocery list, but some kids might not know much about them.

Speaking with Borner Farm Project director Diane Webster in Prescott, she lamented that some children she’s seen at the farm don’t even know that carrots come from the ground.

Just about every day (weather permitting), Webster sees two kids visit the farm to water a series of hay bales on the property where veggies students planted in late summer are starting to grow.

"I think that's a huge part of our mission, to get kids on the farm and to get kids to try fresh local food," said Webster, who is also the founder of the one-acre garden in Prescott.

"We're trying to create a living, learning laboratory basically for agriculture and personal sustainability, community sustainability (and) community self-sufficiency," Webster said about the mission of the farm.

Webster was able to put that mission into play this year when it hosted Prescott School District’s Food Smart program.

This was the farm’s first year working with the school district. The Borner Farm Project provided the space for the Food Smart program, working in conjunction Pierce County UW-Extension agent Frank Ginther and other staff.

The first part of the program included training 10 Prescott High School students for about eight to 12 hours in leadership and nutrition. They in turn taught area third and fourth graders about gardening and how that produce can be turned into healthy meals.

The group started their meetings in the spring, coordinating with planting time. Sessions then continued throughout the school year and summer.

Kathryn Feuerhelm, Family Living Educator at the Pierce County UW-Extension, said her role in the program will come more at the end when the students harvest the foods they grew at the Borner Farm Project. Then she will teach the students about turning those veggies into food, as well as about food safety. The food will then potentially be prepared into a meal with all the kids.

The Food Smart program, according to Feuerhelm, was funded by a grant and is a part of a larger 4-H curriculum that has been implemented across the country.

"It is important for youth to be able to see that you can grow your own food," said Feuerhelm. "The earlier we can teach that and make it something that is an everyday occurrence with both the teen leaders and the youth, the better."

Webster has seen first-hand the kids’ response to growing their own veggies this season.

"It really helps their sense of pride to know that they can actually grow what they eat to keep their bodies alive," she said.

For more information about the Borner Farm Project, visit www.bornerfarmproject.com.