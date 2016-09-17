Elmwood adds 4 new faces to staff

ELMWOOD -- The Elmwood School District welcomed four new members to its staff this year. The Herald asked them to complete a survey in order to introduce them to the community. Their responses follow.

New position/school: Third grade teacher, Elmwood Elementary

Hometown: La Crosse

Where do you live now? Hudson

Family: Spouse, Nick

College attended/degree earned: UW-Eau Claire, MCEA

Prior schools work experience: Child Care Center for five years

Hobbies/interests: Reading and traveling!

Comments about the upcoming year: Very excited to start my first teaching job in Elmwood!

New position/school: District transportation supervisor

Hometown: Elmwood, then moved many times and returned to Elmwood in 1999.

Where do you live now? Elmwood

Family: Spouse Tonya (Johnson) Kitchner; son Brett; mother Carol Jahr; father Charles Kitchner

Prior work experience: St. Croix County Highway Dept. since 2000

Hobbies/interests: Hunting, fishing, garden tractor pulls with son Brett

Comments about the upcoming year: Rick Garfield did a great job prior to me coming here so I am hoping to maintain and build from what he had going. I would like the transition to be smooth and show minimal impact to staff and students. My main priority is the safety of all the children riding so keeping the buses in outstanding mechanical order and retaining the quality bus operators will be an asset to myself and the district.

New position/school: Technology education in Elmwood schools; co-coaching clay target team

Hometown: Northern Wisconsin

Where do you live now? Menomonie

College attended/degree earned: UW-Stout and St. Mary’s

Prior schools work experience: This is my 15th year of teaching. I have taught in Park Falls, Winter, and Milton, Wis.

Hobbies/interests: I love hunting and spend most of my free time preparing for this.

Comments about the upcoming year: I look forward to working with the students here and carrying on the great work Mr. Hannack has done over the last 27 years.

Loretta Wilbur

New position/school: Elmwood fourth grade teacher

Hometown: Elmwood

Where do you live now? Hager City

Family: My husband, Rick, and I have three children: Alea, a recent UW-Madison graduate; Emily, a senior at UW-La Crosse; and Brant, a freshman at UW-Stout.

College attended/degree earned: I received both my degrees from UW-River Falls. I have a B.S. in Biology and a M.S. in Education.

Prior schools work experience: For the past nine years I taught fifth grade at St. Bridget Parish School in River Falls.

Hobbies/interests: I love being outdoors and my personal interests reflect that. Hiking, camping, snowshoe racing and gardening are just a few of the things I enjoy in my free time. My professional interests include the areas of educational technology and scientific literacy.

Comments about the upcoming year: I am very excited to be part of the Elmwood community and teach in the school that I graduated from.