    Elmwood adds 4 new faces to staff

    By Sarah Young Today at 5:00 p.m.
    ELMWOOD -- The Elmwood School District welcomed four new members to its staff this year. The Herald asked them to complete a survey in order to introduce them to the community. Their responses follow.

    Kylie deWerd

    New position/school: Third grade teacher, Elmwood Elementary

    Hometown: La Crosse

    Where do you live now? Hudson

    Family: Spouse, Nick

    College attended/degree earned: UW-Eau Claire, MCEA

    Prior schools work experience: Child Care Center for five years

    Hobbies/interests: Reading and traveling!

    Comments about the upcoming year: Very excited to start my first teaching job in Elmwood!

    Kevin Kitchner

    New position/school: District transportation supervisor

    Hometown: Elmwood, then moved many times and returned to Elmwood in 1999.

    Where do you live now? Elmwood

    Family: Spouse Tonya (Johnson) Kitchner; son Brett; mother Carol Jahr; father Charles Kitchner

    Prior work experience: St. Croix County Highway Dept. since 2000

    Hobbies/interests: Hunting, fishing, garden tractor pulls with son Brett

    Comments about the upcoming year: Rick Garfield did a great job prior to me coming here so I am hoping to maintain and build from what he had going. I would like the transition to be smooth and show minimal impact to staff and students. My main priority is the safety of all the children riding so keeping the buses in outstanding mechanical order and retaining the quality bus operators will be an asset to myself and the district.

    Will Stamper

    New position/school: Technology education in Elmwood schools; co-coaching clay target team

    Hometown: Northern Wisconsin

    Where do you live now? Menomonie

    College attended/degree earned: UW-Stout and St. Mary’s

    Prior schools work experience: This is my 15th year of teaching. I have taught in Park Falls, Winter, and Milton, Wis.

    Hobbies/interests: I love hunting and spend most of my free time preparing for this.

    Comments about the upcoming year: I look forward to working with the students here and carrying on the great work Mr. Hannack has done over the last 27 years.

    Loretta Wilbur

    New position/school: Elmwood fourth grade teacher

    Hometown: Elmwood

    Where do you live now? Hager City

    Family: My husband, Rick, and I have three children: Alea, a recent UW-Madison graduate; Emily, a senior at UW-La Crosse; and Brant, a freshman at UW-Stout.

    College attended/degree earned: I received both my degrees from UW-River Falls. I have a B.S. in Biology and a M.S. in Education.

    Prior schools work experience: For the past nine years I taught fifth grade at St. Bridget Parish School in River Falls.

    Hobbies/interests: I love being outdoors and my personal interests reflect that. Hiking, camping, snowshoe racing and gardening are just a few of the things I enjoy in my free time. My professional interests include the areas of educational technology and scientific literacy.

    Comments about the upcoming year: I am very excited to be part of the Elmwood community and teach in the school that I graduated from.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
