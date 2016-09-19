Fundraising begins for Malone Intermediate playground

The Malone Parent Committee in Prescott is raising funds to install playground equipment at Malone Intermediate School (the former high school). (Image courtesy of Prescott School District)

PRESCOTT -- The Malone Parent Committee is kicking off a fundraising effort to add playground equipment and programming at the new Malone Intermediate School location in Prescott.

MPC is asking the community to be part of the excitement as they “slide into action” to provide age appropriate playground equipment that will facilitate structured and unstructured physical movement and play.

The play equipment selected for the new playground includes curriculum for 125 lesson plans and assessments. This will be a great addition to physical education programming already in place. The playground improvements will provide:

Age appropriate equipment including swings, slides, balance and climbing pieces

Curriculum to enhance physical education “zone” activities

A new option to the existing playground activities like basketball, soccer and other sports

Community use during sporting events and after school hours

Equipment specific for children with special needs

According to MPC president Tracy Collins, over half the funding has been raised in just two weeks.

“With matching contributions, the $60,000 total goal can be met soon, with a little more support,” Collins said. “Students could potentially enjoy the equipment this fall.”

MPC and the school district have secured grants and donations to date totaling $32,500. However, one grant of $22,500 is valid only through Nov. 13, so timing is critical.

The purchase price includes all equipment (including a swing to accommodate students with disabilities), curriculum, delivery, and supervision for installation.

According to Collins, with a dollar per dollar match by Sept. 30, the equipment can be ordered in time for fall installation.

When the delivery date is confirmed, there will be community volunteer opportunities to help install the equipment.

She noted there are many ways to help support this effort:

Use the Go Fund Me site to make a donation on­line.

Shop at Ptacek’s IGA and put change in the collection buckets at the registers.

Save Ptacek’s IGA receipts and put them in the collection bin at the store or send them to school with students. Ptacek’s IGA will donate 2 percent of the total receipts to the playground fund.

Send your check directly to Malone Parent Committee/Playground Fund, 1220 St. Croix St., Prescott, WI 54021.

“This is a great opportunity to complete the Intermediate School — inside and out,” Collins said. “It will also provide a wonderful play area for community children after school hours.”

Submitted by Malone Parent Committee