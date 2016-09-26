Plum City referendum info meeting set for tonight

PLUM CITY -- There are two important questions on the ballot Nov. 8 for the District of Plum City school referendum. There has been some confusion among the community about the two questions and what is being voted on.

Question No. 1 on the ballot is asking taxpayers to allow the district to raise the revenue limit by $300,000 each year over the next five years for operations. Operations can be likened to the running of a business or home budget on a daily basis. It is the money in the checkbook to pay the expenses of operating a home or business. This includes the required bill payments to keep the business from floundering or going out of business. For homes, it includes paying the mortgage or rent, utilities, and other expenses to have a roof over our heads and food on the table.

In the budget, there may be some money left over to pay for a small appliance replacement; however, most businesses and homes rarely have the rainy day funds to replace a roof or furnace.

These types of major fixes may necessitate borrowing to do these costly repairs (e.g. Question No. 2 on the ballot). Question No. 1 allows the district to continue to operate conducting its business of educating students. In the case of Plum City, revenue from the state has not kept up with the increasing expenses, including state mandates such as college and career readiness. No extra money is given to school districts to run the numerous mandates we are required to do. Some at the state level will say they do provide that extra money, but, let me be frank, most of that extra money is through competitive grants or the extra money does not begin to cover the costs incurred by the district. The budget forecast indicates a grim picture for Plum City if the taxpayers do not support the $300,000 increase to the revenue limit to operate. The district’s steering committee, which met over six months and evaluated the needs of the district, did not see any areas that could be reduced further or cut that would not affect the quality of education the community of Plum City has come to expect. While consolidation or dissolving the district was considered by the same committee, the members of the committee felt this deserved a vote by the community.

Question No. 2 on the ballot is asking for taxpayers to support the school board in issuing debt up to $2 million to fix and maintain the physical assets of the district. The boilers are beyond repair and are currently being replaced, the roofs leak in both buildings, the heating and ventilation is at the end of life expectancy, electrical circuits need updating and energy updates are needed to address high utility costs. In addition, the middle school/high school science and the industrial arts shop need to be updated due to outdated equipment from the 1960s and for safety reasons. This question also asks for money to update entrances to both the middle school/high school and elementary school to comply with the American Disabilities Act audit that required the district to meet compliance standards. It will also provide updated safety measures for students and staff that surrounding schools already utilize. It is important the community understands there is not enough money in the operations checkbook (Question No. 1) to cover the cost of these major repairs and updates.

This column was written by Plum City School District Superintendent Mary Baier

The deferred maintenance, in large part, comes from the board of education trying to keep the budget balanced over the last eight years. Now these major repairs cannot be ignored and, in some cases, are affecting the safety and well being of our students. The up to $2 million will be used to make these major repairs and updates to the physical assets of the district.

When a community taxpayer comes to the Board or to me and asks, which question is more important, my answer is that both questions are important and both questions must be voted on. Both questions define the future of the district, not one or the other. Two questions, two votes.The questions each community taxpayer must ask themselves are these:

"Is it important to continue to operate the schools in Plum City?”

"If the school goes away in Plum City, where will I pay my taxes?"

"Is that school district's mill rate lower than what I would have paid had the two questions passed?"

"Am I willing to give up local control of my school district?"

"What will happen to the value of my property if there is no longer a school district in Plum City?"

"How far should students be bussed elsewhere?"

"What is the importance of our youth having a quality education?"

Yes, there are two questions being asked on the ballot Nov. 8. Yes, it can be confusing. However, the future of the district is dependent on the community voting on both questions. The next community meetings are scheduled for Sept. 26 and Oct. 27, both at 7:30 pm at the middle school/high school library. Please attend one or both to have your questions answered. Also, you may call me or email me and I would be happy to talk to you about your questions.