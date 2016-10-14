Building a playground tastes great!

The Intermediate School is now home to grades 3-5, as well as the district office and community education. While there are several options for outdoor education and recess, including basketball hoops, four square, hopscotch and a selection of sports equipment, the students will benefit greatly from playground equipment.

The district worked with a vendor to select equipment that includes lesson plans and activities for organized play and physical education classes. With grants from GameTime, Allina Health and Malone Parent Committee covering more than half the cost of the equipment and installation, support has been strong to fill the remaining gap.

The remaining balance due is about $25,000. There are several easy – and some delicious - opportunities to continue supporting this effort:

Dine at Philander’s Grill & Bar (1000 Highway 10, Prescott) Oct. 25. Philander’s will donate 5 percent of the proceeds from all sales that day for the playground fund.

Get a sweet treat from Peg’s Baking Company (1435 N. Acres Road, Suite 100) during the month of October. Purchase either the Rainbow Cupcake or the Sunshine Cupcake and, for a limited time, 100 percent of the purchase will support the playground.

Shop at Ptacek’s IGA (1005 Eagle Ridge Drive) and donate your change at the check-out for the playground. Put your receipt in the collection box at the store or send it to school with your student. Ptacek’s IGA will donate 2 percent of the total receipts to the playground fund.

Make a donation on line through the Go Fund Me Site: www.gofundme.com/PrescottPlayground.

Send your donation directly to Malone Parent Committee/Playground Fund, 1220 St. Croix St., Prescott, WI 54021

Malone Parent Committee is excited to spearhead this project for the students and is grateful to the community and businesses for this important support.