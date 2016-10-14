New Elmwood playground is ready for spring

“The area is seeded and doing well greening up, but we want the lawn to have the opportunity to mature,” said Elmwood School District superintendent Paul Blanford.

The district purchased a lot at 327 S. Scott St. this past summer, adjacent to the current elementary playground, in order to expand the existing playground’s green space. The land added 18,225 square feet of space to the existing 16,200 square feet.

Clearing the lot was accomplished by demolishing and removing the house, removing trees and filling low spots. A garage on the property was relocated adjacent to the baseball field parking area to be used for storage.

“Since this building is in such good shape, the board determined that relocating it to use for storage was more sensible than demolishing it,” Aug. 15 school board minutes state.

The total cost to move the building was roughly $6,000. The price tag for demolition and clearing the new playground area was $11,740, done by Elbe Enterprises.

The school board recently approved the purchase of 110 laptops for the district at a cost of $274 each, totalling $30,140.

Fifty of the laptops will go to elementary classrooms (five to six in each) to be used for centered learning and resources, Blanford said.

The district also bought a laptop cart and 30 laptops for the high school to be shared between the math and science departments and 30 more laptops (with a cart) for the elementary school, where they will be used in an open classroom to create an additional computer lab.

Funding came from the technology budget and the Rural Education Achievement Program.