Willing and ‘Abel:’ Plum City schools value volunteers

Mary Abel volunteers five days a week at Plum City Elementary School working in Margaret Hartung’s kindergarten classroom. While many schools have paid paraprofessionals, Abel does the work for free, though she shrugs it off as not a big deal. But it is a big deal.

“Mary is a very humble, caring person,” said Hartung. “She is never one to brag about all she does, but she has been a lifesaver many times. She not only helps in the kindergarten classroom, but wherever she is needed.”

The mother of two makes copies for teachers in the morning, helps with playground and lunch supervision, monitors students in the learning centers, listens to them read, helps them practice writing and new words and assists with building their math skills.

“She has been a huge help in our After School Care Program, volunteering her time to watch students whose parents need someone to watch their child after school until they are done with work,” Hartung said. “She has donated hundreds of hours setting up, working at, and closing down our two book fairs each year. She is instrumental in our SOS (Save Our Schools) organization as the treasurer, and also helps with planning and working at various fundraisers (Mother's Day Plant Sale, Schwan's Care Program, Box Tops For Kids, Summer School Thrift Sale, etc.) that the organizations hold. She is extremely dedicated and has hardly missed a day. We have been so fortunate to have her in our district!”

Plum City 4K-12 principal Michael Kennedy wanted to shine a light on Abel’s work, as she would never take credit herself. She works well over 40 hours a week, he said. In the summer, she even rides the bus with kids to their swimming lessons.

“Every day, Mary comes to Plum City Elementary and makes a difference in the lives of our students,” Kennedy said. “She is such a wonderful person to work with, we cannot thank her enough for her contributions to our learning community. I think she's a great person and deserves for others to know about the great job she does for us. She's been helping out at the elementary for a number of years, but receives very little recognition for her efforts.”

When Abel’s asked about the time she devotes to the district, she smiles shyly.

“I do a little bit of everything, copying, whatever I’m asked to do,” she said.

Abel grew up in Ellsworth and worked at a daycare in River Falls before volunteering at Plum City. Her husband, Mark, was raised in Plum City, and they are raising their two boys in his hometown. Their oldest, Nick, is a senior at Plum City High School and son David is in sixth grade.

Abel began volunteering when David entered 4K. She started out part-time, but has been a full-time contributor for the past five years.

“My son (David) has a lot of health issues and I like being able to be close by,” Abel said. “I enjoy being around kids and I don’t want to sit at home.”

She takes her son to and from school, and found it difficult to find flexible employment to work around his and her husband’s work schedule. Volunteering in her sons’ district is the perfect fit. It also allows her to take her son to the doctor when needed.

“All the days are different,” Abel said. “I enjoy working with Margaret. I think we make a good team.”

She is paid back 10-fold for her efforts with the students’ smiles and hugs.

“When they see you out in public and recognize you and come up to you,” Abel said.

Plum City School District voters will face two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot for maintenance and operating costs. Many rural districts such as Plum City are facing teacher shortages and bidding wars for teachers thanks to decreased state funding, which in turn makes retaining staff tough if they pursue options in wealthier districts. Volunteers like Abel are essential in a small district like Plum City, which has reduced its staff by eight full-time positions in the last decade to help maintain a balanced budget.

The district needs volunteers in a variety of different capacities, Kennedy said.

“Whether someone is willing and able to volunteer three hours per week, or 30 hours per week, we would be grateful for the assistance,” Kennedy said. “We are looking for volunteers in a variety of different areas, including but not limited to classroom assistance, library assistance, recess and lunchtime, or even as a mentor for students.”

Abel added that volunteers are always needed in SOS, Box Tops and Milk Caps.

“Even washing, counting and shipping them out,” Abel said of the milk caps, which raises money for the district.

To learn more about volunteering, contact Kennedy at 715-647-2591 or mkennedy@plumcity.k12.wi.us.