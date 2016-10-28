“We have a lot of good news to share,” Cain said.

The finalized budget lists a total school levy of $10,075,270, which is $1,068.254 higher than last year. However, a 5.1 percent increase in property values, the Third Friday enrollment count, open enrollment number, actual staff costs (such as insurance and benefits and the general state aid numbers (which came in Oct. 15) have combined to mean good news for taxpayers.

The mill rate, which reflects tax per $1,000 worth of property valuation, will increase from 10.87 to 11.56 (lower than August projection of 11.96), which means taxpayers will see an increase of $69 per $100,000 of property valuation on their tax bills (for the school district portion of taxes). That is far less than the $120 predicted at the time of the April referendum, or the $109 projected in August.

Highlights from this year’s final budget are as follows:

Health insurance costs usually rise 8 percent each year. This year will see a 5 percent reduction in costs, which is locked in for the following year, for a total of $529,000 in savings.

The district will see an increase of $395,639 in general state aid due to increased student population. This is tied to the previous year’s enrollment numbers. General aid will go from $150 per student to $250 per student. This helps reduce the property tax levy, which will decrease from $7,173,490 to $6,855.046 ( a decrease of $318,000)

Other categorical state aid (high cost transportation aid) increased from $342,295 last year to $515,750 this year.

Open enrollment of 46 students brings in $270,000, compared to $245,714 last year. However, students opting out of the district cost $550,00, compared to $520,383 last year.

Total revenue increased from $18,119,565 to $18,401,797.

Cain said there are few differences on the expenditure side of the budget, though one significant decrease was other support services, which includes retirement health insurance. This number decreased from $444,834 to $367,750. Also notable is the cost to taxpayers for special education after funds are received. This went from $1,740,744 to $1,710,186.

Total expenditures equal $17,952,493, compared to $17,560,462 last year.

Pupil services costs (such as guidance, nursing) went up from $428,958 to $474,463; instructional staff services increased from $314,061 to $405,300. These increases can be accounted for due to hiring a reading literacy specialist, a full-time technology education teacher (up from part-time) and special education at Hillcrest.

When looking at the debt service fund, one last new middle school and high school remodel referendum payment is due, totalling $859,259. Next year debt payments will significantly decrease, Cain said.

“This year is the highest debt payment year we’ll see in 20 years,” Cain added. “The mill rate should drop even more next year. And that’s with a new elementary school.”

The debt service for Act 32 (Wisconsin retirement) expenditures decreased from just over $7 million to just over $2 million. Those payments will come off the books in 2023.

The food service fund is no longer in the red like previous years, with an ending fund balance of $55,461.

The district set aside $100,000 this year in the new Fund 46, a capital improvement savings fund. It’s proposed to set aside another $100,000 this year.

Lastly, the interest rate received in the new elementary project was 2.82 percent, which will result in more than $7 million in savings over the projected 4 percent interest rate over the next 20 years.

One thing that could affect state aid numbers in the future is student enrollment, Cain said. If student enrollment doesn’t increase and property values continue to rise, the district could be seen as “property wealthy,” resulting in less state aid.

The board voted at the Oct. 10 regular meeting to name the new elementary school Ellsworth Elementary.

The district didn’t go through a contest naming process, Cain said, because the focus will be working with parent and staff groups to “theme” the inside of the school.

“There will be internal theming of the building, in which we’ll assign spaces, or mural spaces, to represent different areas of this huge district,” Cain said. “The emphasis will be on the inside of the building, not the name.”

Ellsworth School District’s official “third Friday” enrollment count stands at 1,732 students total, broken down like this: Lindgren (115), Hillcrest (358), Prairie View (206), Middle School (508), High School (490) and St. Francis School (97).