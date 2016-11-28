Plum City hires new superintendent

"I feel very fortunate to have worked with such a close knit and caring community that loves its children and cares deeply for its schools,” Baier said. “I wish all the best to Dr. Walsh knowing he will be working with an excellent group of students, parents, staff, community and school board." When Baier announced her intent to retire, the board considered its options in how to replace her.

“Our Board outlined what we wanted in a new superintendent, and all those things very clearly came through in Dr. Walsh's vision for our district and what’s best for our kids and our community,” said Board of Education President Kurt Henn. "We wanted to be sure that the great leadership and vision that Ms. Baier has established will continue into the future."

Among other things, Walsh outlined key components of an entry plan to span the first three to five months, which includes meeting with community stakeholders and discussing reflections and ideas about the district’s schools and future needs.

“This input will be critical in providing direction and clarifying vision as we look to the future together,” Walsh said. “With student, parent, staff and community weighing in, these thoughts and ideas will guide our decision‐making as we set the course for our school district.

“I am ready to take on the challenges ahead and feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to shape the work of this district in a very meaningful way.”

Crediting Baier for being “an outstanding leader, mentor and partner,” Walsh said Baier plans to work with him over the next several weeks to coordinate a smooth transition in leadership.

“I am honored to have the support of the Board of Education and am very excited about the next steps for me in leading the Plum City School District,” Walsh said. “There are some major transitions happening in the district as a result of the recent successful referendum."

Plum City residents supported $2 million in infrastructure upgrades as well as a five‐year effort to increase district revenue by $300,000 per year.

“My focus will be in planning for and supporting the upcoming work with contractors and vendors to get the most value for the school district's investment," he said, adding that the improvements “will be a tribute to the community and its support for our children. I look forward to seeing the impact of these facility improvements on our educational system, as well as for our community as a whole.

“This is in addition to the work related to the school year and overseeing district and building goals to guide our work in 2016‐2017,” he said. “The normal cycle of planning and preparation for staffing, materials and resources, and programming will also occupy my focus to ensure we have a successful school year.”

Walsh has served as superintendent in Elk Mound for the past 13 years. Previously, he was a middle school principal for eight years in Elk Mound, a high school principal for two years in Elk Mound, a guidance counselor in Spooner for seven years and an elementary teacher in Boyceville for seven years.

In 2014, the American Association of School Administrators selected Walsh as the Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UW‐Eau Claire in 1979, his masters degree in guidance and counseling from UW‐Stout in 1986, his education specialist degree in school superintendency from UW‐Superior in 1995 and his doctorate degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College in Madison in 2010.

Walsh's wife, Susan, works for Mayo Health System in Eau Claire in its Home, Health and Hospice program. His son Ryan lives in Maple Grove, Minn., with wife Tracy and son Evan. His daughter, Laura, lives in Eau Claire.

“I am truly fortunate to have such a great support network, and I am so appreciative of my family's willingness to understand and support me in the work that I do,” Walsh said. "I especially want to thank Ms. Mary Baier for her phenomenal work with the Plum City students, parents, staff and community to leave the district in such great shape financially and in terms of excellent student achievement."