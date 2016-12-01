DPI releases state school district report cards

The DPI Report Cards are intended to help all schools and districts use academic tests to target improvement efforts to ensure students are ready for the next educational step — including the next grade level, graduation, college and careers.

The current School Report Card is based on the 2015-16 school year. Beginning in 2011‐12, a comprehensive accountability index replaced the Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) system, according to the DPI website.

At the foundation of the report card are four priority areas. Schools and districts receive a score for each priority area:

Student Achievement measures the level of knowledge and skills among students in the school, compared to state and national standards. It includes a composite of reading and mathematics performance by the “all students” group in the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) for all tested grades in the school.

Student Growth describes how much student knowledge of reading and mathematics in the school changes from year to year. It uses a point system that gives positive credit for students progressing toward higher performance levels, and negative credit for students declining below proficiency. This area focuses not on attainment, but the pace of improvement in student performance, no matter where students begin. All improvement is treated as a positive. Schools with high performance and little room to grow are not penalized.

Closing Gaps shows how the performance of student groups experiencing statewide gaps in achievement and graduation is improving in the school. It recognizes the importance of having all students improve, while focusing on the need to close gaps by lifting lower-performing groups. Specific race/ethnicity groups, students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, and English language learners are compared against their complementary groups.

On-Track to Graduation and Postsecondary Readiness indicates the success of students in the school in achieving educational milestones that predict postsecondary success. It includes the graduation rate for schools that graduate students, or the attendance rate for other schools. It also includes measures of third-grade reading and eighth-grade mathematics achievement, and ACT participation and performance, as applicable to the school.

Student Engagement Indicators are measures outside the four priority areas that affect student success and the soundness of the index. Each indicator has a goal, and schools/districts that fail to meet that goal receive a point deduction from their overall score. Schools/districts can meet the goals with a one-year or three-year rate. Goals were set by looking at statewide data and establishing thresholds that identify schools contributing the most to lowering Wisconsin’s overall performance in the areas below.

Test Participation (minimum 95 percent) — The lowest group rate of all students and subgroups is used for this indicator.

Absenteeism (below 13 percent) — Related to attendance, the school’s absenteeism rate is the percentage of students whose individual attendance rate is 84% and below.

Dropout Rates (below 6 percent)

The overall accountability ratings are as follows:

Significantly Exceeds Expectations (five stars): 83-100

Exceeds Expectations (four stars): 73-82.9

Meets Expectations (three stars): 63-72.9

Meets Few Expectations (two stars): 53-62.9

Fails to Meet Expectations (one star): 0-52.9

Report cards are just one source of information about schools, many superintendents agreed.

Below are the Ellsworth, Elmwood, Plum City, Prescott and Spring Valley school districts’ scores broken down by school, with comments from each superintendent.

The key to understand is that the report card scores are based on student achievement, student growth, attendance, free and reduced lunch percentages, not just student testing scores, said Ellsworth Community School District Superintendent Barry Cain.

“Attendance can be a topic that is taken for granted sometimes but it does play a role in our scores,” Cain said. “Our attendance rates are very good and we know that attendance is a key to student success.”

Cain pointed out Prairie View’s overall score of 83.6 (Significantly Exceeds Expectations, the highest score in the five districts analyzed) as a highlight, but was delighted that Hillcrest only missed that rating by less than one point.

“I am very proud of our teachers, aides and administrators who are really focused on getting daily feedback on student achievement and adapting to their needs,” Cain said. “This type of immediate feedback is what really makes a difference in student achievement and ultimately the district as a whole. The teachers focus on the needs of the student and really get to know how to best help them learn.”

Enrollment: 1,688

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 77.3, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 72.4

Student Growth: 82.2

Closing Gaps: 66.9

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.9

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 69.3, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 62.3

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 63.8

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 94.5

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 75.3, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 71

Student Growth: 73.6

Closing Gaps: 67.9

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.1

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 82.5, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 77.3

Student Growth: 84.1

Closing Gaps: 77

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92.3

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 83.6, Significantly Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 86.6

Student Growth: 80.3

Closing Gaps: 74.4

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92.7

The Elmwood School Report Card shows that all three schools and the district itself are “Meeting Expectations.”

District Superintendent Paul Blanford said the report is based on the past three years of data from Elmwood’s state testing results and other data.

“In Wisconsin, it is important to note that we have had three different state tests in as many years,” Blanford said. “Accordingly, we need to weigh these reports with this in mind. Over the past five years, Elmwood has consistently scored in the “Meets Expectation” or above category; however, we are not satisfied with status quo. We continue to seek ways to improve on our results.”

Blanford said the district has updated its elementary curriculum in reading, language arts, math, science and social studies in the last three years and added a new math curriculum for middle and high school students.

“In addition, we have increased professional development for teachers, and we continue to utilize a number of internal assessments such as Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) to provide us current relevant data on student achievement and growth,” Blanford said. “We have excellent attendance and graduation rates, as well as the percentage of students pursuing post-secondary options.

“Our middle school and high school students are also very involved in activities. Overall, our students fair well; however, there is always room for improvement. We will continue to work on improving on student outcomes. The Report Card is one general measure of our school district’s success.”

Enrollment: 337

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 72.4, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 60.8

Student Growth: 70.8

Closing Gaps: 66.7

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 90.3

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 68.2, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 60.2

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: NA

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 100

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 69.7, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 56.4

Student Growth: 70.8

Closing Gaps: NA

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 85.5

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 69.2, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 65

Student Growth: 67.9

Closing Gaps: 52.7

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 90.6

Michael Kennedy, 4K-12 principal in Plum City, said that the district is happy to see that the District Report Card score is meeting DPI expectations.

“We were very pleased to see that our scores indicate we are above state averages in English Language Arts achievement, as well as post-secondary readiness,” Kennedy said.

Scores in the On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness categories were all in the “Significantly Exceeds Expectations” range, with the highest being 93.2 at the elementary school.

Enrollment: 286

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 64.4, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 69.2

Student Growth: 46.1

Closing Gaps: 59.8

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 90.1

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 67.1, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 68.3

Student Growth: 53.6

Closing Gaps: 63.8

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 88.1

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 66.7, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 70.3

Student Growth: 50.9

Closing Gaps: NA

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 93.2

Prescott Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza noted that Prescott’s ACT performance was the highest in the Middle Border Conference at 21.7, and above the state average of 20.1.

“We are extremely proud of our staff and students. We expect nothing short of ongoing success,” said Spicuzza.

Enrollment: 1,360

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 77, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 75.5

Student Growth: 73.6

Closing Gaps: 68.7

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.4

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 78, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 71.3

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: 75.3

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 96.6

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 72.9, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 74.4

Student Growth: 64.2

Closing Gaps: 60.7

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 87.4

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 78.4, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 77.9

Student Growth: 82.2

Closing Gaps: 65.3

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 89.4

Spring Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Donald Haack is pleased by Spring Valley’s performance on the district report cards, but said they don’t tell the whole picture.

“Our teachers use much more data when making decisions to help our students reach their full potential,” Haack said. “Hopefully we can use the same state assessments for the foreseeable future so that we can get some longitudinal data to help us make decisions, but these report cards do provide a measure that we use along with our other data sources when looking at developing our building-level goals.”

The district is working to close achievement gaps between groups of students and offering more options for students, Haack added.

Enrollment: 776

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 73.2, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 71.7

Student Growth: 67

Closing Gaps: 62

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 92

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 75.2, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 69.2

Student Growth: NA

Closing Gaps: NA

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 99

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 66.6, Meets Expectations

Student Achievement: 66

Student Growth: 65.1

Closing Gaps: 46.5

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 88.9

Overall Accountability Score and Rating: 81, Exceeds Expectations

Student Achievement: 78.3

Student Growth: 68.9

Closing Gaps: 83

On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness: 93.9