The second bid package came in under budget by $846,22 from the referendum amount of $31.9 million.

In August, the board approved the first bid package (which included civil engineering, structural, landscape, electrical and utility demolition components) totaling $2,743,868. The total construction budget totals $26,475,859.

Both mechanical bid packages have come in under budget thus far, with Ellsworth Community School District Superintendent Barry Cain not fretting over making the current bidders uneasy.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Cain said. “To be under budget, that’s good news.”

Cain did express concern during the meeting that delaying the approval of a bid could ultimately push back the beginning of the school year, after approving the 2017-2018 school year calendar as proposed in November.

Kraus-Anderson representatives put Cain’s mind at ease by reassuring him that if there would be “five or six” different bids, that prolonging this process would be a problem, but a mechanical bid isn’t essential in what they are currently doing with the school.

School board president Rick Kormann agreed with Cain saying during the meeting, “We don’t want to be frustrated 20 years down the road.”

Both Kormann and fellow board members Jeff Stockwell and Kurt Buckner offered praise to the construction company for their results thus far.

Kormann encouraged the construction company to “keep up the good work” with Stockwell appreciating the “caution and concern” the company is taking. Buckner shared he recently toured high schools in Stewartville, Minn. and Pine Island, Minn., saying they were “very impressive”.

Cain added that he and Kraus-Anderson representatives will meet Dec. 15. to continue an ongoing dialogue with the architects for the school.

The projected date of completion for the new Ellsworth Elementary School is January 2018.

The following hires were made by the school board Dec. 12.

Ashley Pritchard as Prairie View art teacher.

Hailey Jessen Prairie View music teacher as a long-term substitute teacher.

Fred Schmidt as bus driver.

Jenelle Peloquin as an Occupational Therapy long-term substitute.

Stacy Fiedler as long-term substitute School Psychologist Support.