Mechanical budget proposals pitched for new elementary school
ELLSWORTH -- Representatives of Kraus-Anderson Construction, responsible for building the new Ellsworth elementary school, presented a second proposed mechanical bid package, with the Ellsworth School Board opting to hear more offers before making a decision at its monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
The second bid package came in under budget by $846,22 from the referendum amount of $31.9 million.
In August, the board approved the first bid package (which included civil engineering, structural, landscape, electrical and utility demolition components) totaling $2,743,868. The total construction budget totals $26,475,859.
Both mechanical bid packages have come in under budget thus far, with Ellsworth Community School District Superintendent Barry Cain not fretting over making the current bidders uneasy.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Cain said. “To be under budget, that’s good news.”
Cain did express concern during the meeting that delaying the approval of a bid could ultimately push back the beginning of the school year, after approving the 2017-2018 school year calendar as proposed in November.
Kraus-Anderson representatives put Cain’s mind at ease by reassuring him that if there would be “five or six” different bids, that prolonging this process would be a problem, but a mechanical bid isn’t essential in what they are currently doing with the school.
School board president Rick Kormann agreed with Cain saying during the meeting, “We don’t want to be frustrated 20 years down the road.”
Both Kormann and fellow board members Jeff Stockwell and Kurt Buckner offered praise to the construction company for their results thus far.
Kormann encouraged the construction company to “keep up the good work” with Stockwell appreciating the “caution and concern” the company is taking. Buckner shared he recently toured high schools in Stewartville, Minn. and Pine Island, Minn., saying they were “very impressive”.
Cain added that he and Kraus-Anderson representatives will meet Dec. 15. to continue an ongoing dialogue with the architects for the school.
The projected date of completion for the new Ellsworth Elementary School is January 2018.Personnel report
The following hires were made by the school board Dec. 12.
Ashley Pritchard as Prairie View art teacher.
Hailey Jessen Prairie View music teacher as a long-term substitute teacher.
Fred Schmidt as bus driver.
Jenelle Peloquin as an Occupational Therapy long-term substitute.
Stacy Fiedler as long-term substitute School Psychologist Support.
The board passed a resolution 7-0 to end health reimbursement accounts during the transition to a high deductible health insurance plan. Cain mentioned most faculty that were using this program were retired and weren’t using the money in the accounts. Cain talked with all people still using the old system and those affected were not opposed to the change. Funds will be issued to people with taxes withdrawn in early 2017.
The board passed a resolution 7-0 for Ellsworth school employees that directly relates to the end of the health reimbursement plan, effectively ending it for teachers and support staff. The amendment to the handbook would also end paying health insurance premiums to employees that work 1,624 hours, with Cain saying the amount is “not relevant” any longer.
The board passed a resolution 7-0 to continue the Fab Lab program by applying for a grant. Kormann said “God, that’d be great” for the grant to come through, with Cain echoing Kormann’s enthusiasm saying it “would be wonderful” to have the grant be approved.
Board member Katie Feuerhelm shared recent feedback about the school district’s new website, saying it’s mostly been “good” with only “a few glitches” needing to be corrected so far.
The Ellsworth Gift Box program will help 80 families in the district, Cain said.