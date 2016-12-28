School board stands behind principal

The petition, located on www.change.org, (“Spring Valley Schools-Mrs. Cipriano and School Board Members Need to Go) went live one week ago. The petitioner listed is Sue Johnson, though an anonymous email to the Herald said the name is an alias in order to protect the petitioner from fallout. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 255 people had signed the petition.

A Facebook page, titled “Make A Change At SV,” is littered with posts detailing complaints of bullying by staff and students, “blatant disregard and respect,” favoritism toward certain students and other complaints.

Coyne’s statement said:

“Board Statement on recent social media activity concerning Spring Valley staff.

“Last week a person from our community posted a statement on a website which allows people to sign a petition for any subject. The person did so anonymously and made accusations against our staff which were untrue and without merit. Following that post there were multiple subsequent posts by former students and others, many with little or no connection to Spring Valley.

“Statements made on social media which are false, mean spirited, and meant to threaten have become a problem for people worldwide, and now they are being directed toward our staff, administration, and board. Our school values talk about accountability, cooperation and integrity; unfortunately the statements made do not reflect those values.

“Our values also state that students are the focus of all decisions, and there is a commitment to academic excellence and personal growth. The Spring Valley community has every right to be proud of our schools. We consistently score high on state tests and report cards, we have an excellent graduation rate, and our students go on to accomplish amazing things once they graduate. That being said, we are always looking for ways that we can be an even better school district. As always, those with constructive suggestions on improving the schools and the school district are encouraged to contact Superintendent Dr. Don Haack at 715-778-5551 to set up a time to meet to discuss concerns and ideas.

“The Board of Education stands behind our staff and administrators in their quest to provide the students and families in the Spring Valley School District with an education where a commitment to excellence is maintained. It is our expectation that people will work in a cooperative way to provide our students with the educational experience they deserve, not hide behind mean spirited comments on social media.”

Posts on the Facebook page encourage people to run for three open seats on Spring Valley School Board in the April 2017 election. Mary Huepfel, Andrew Johansen (vice-president) and Matthew Schreiber currently hold those positions.

People seeking school board positions in Pierce County must file declarations of candidacy by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. If a primary election is necessary, it will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21.

About seven parents attended the most recent Spring Valley School Board meeting Dec. 19, although none spoke about complaints listed on the petition and social media.