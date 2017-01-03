Top 10 stories of 2016: Four districts pass referenda

Ellsworth Community School District voters said yes in April (2,189 to 1,877) to build a new centralized elementary facility in Ellsworth.

One new elementary school will house all 4-year-old kindergarten through grade five students along with administrative offices “not to exceed” a cost of $31.9 million. The building will be able to house 800 students comfortably.

The district website said the new building will address three major concerns with current facilities (which include Prairie View Elementary in Hager City, Hillcrest Elementary in Ellsworth and Lindgren Early Learning Center in rural Ellsworth):

1. Aging facilities

2. Safety and security

3. Educationally appropriate space

The new building, which will be located near the current Hillcrest building (which will be removed upon completion of the new elementary school in order to create practice field/green space taken up by the new building) will offer, according to the website:

Replace 50+ year-old buildings with one efficient structure

Provide modern space configuration for many decades

Lower operating costs with estimated overall savings of $225,000 annually

Cost $2.8 million less with new construction vs. remodeling existing buildings

Efficient busing system with estimated cost savings of $162,0000 annually

Expand classroom spaces to eliminate crowding

Provide a modern school designed for safety and security of children

Improve drop off/pickup for students

Safe parking for parents and visitors

Provide appropriate storage areas

Increase space and support for technology

Improve classrooms for modern learning techniques

Move fifth grade to elementary level to provide for a long term space solution at the middle school

Promote collaboration for teachers and students

Dedicate space for physical education

Commitment to before and after school childcare options on south side of district (Panther Kid’s Club)

The scheduled school opening is January 2018.

The second time at the polls was the charm for the Prescott School District.

A non-recurring levy cap override request was defeated Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the polls 778 (voting no) to 744 (voting yes), which lead to some tough, immediate budget decisions for Prescott school officials.

The school board and administration had to remove roughly $1.46 million from the fall 2016 budget after the referendum was defeated. The levy request for 2016-2020 was $1.87 million, an increase of $410,000 over the operating levy then in place.

Those cuts, an automatic 10 percent across-the-board, saw a slate of faculty and staff hand in resignations and retirements, pay freezes, limited bus routes, technology and maintenance downsizing and the threat of not having the high school (now Malone Intermediate) remain open for future programs.

School officials decided to try again, and voters were asked to return to the polls May 25 to weigh in on the district’s attempt to exceed its revenue limit by $1.46 million.

Voters denied the February levy cap override request after previously approving measures in 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2011. The underlying problem and why voters have to continue showing up for referendums, the district maintains, is the increasing cost of education in Prescott outpaces the projected revenue forecasts.

Four school buildings remained open, programs were reinstated and every bus route stayed operational after Prescott School District voters overwhelmingly approved the spending increase 1,604 to 593 in May.

On April 5, Spring Valley School District voters approved a four-year $800,000 per year facility maintenance and repair referendum by a 862 to 536 margin, setting into motion an infrastructure improvement project that will carry into 2020.

When students and staff returned to Spring Valley Elementary in September, they were greeted with fresh renovations -- some easier to see than others.

The most noticeable of the projects completed in time for school to start was the exterior concrete replacement at the elementary school. No longer are tripping hazards scattered everywhere.

“The drainage areas were re-engineered,” Superintendent Dr. Donald Haack said in September. “The sidewalk out front used to slope and water puddled at the bottom of the stairs.”

Haack said Sabin Avenue (in front of the elementary) was in rough shape. A water main break had occurred and the asphalt was worn. The village and school district split the costs of replacing the whole street rather than continue to band-aid the problems.

Other projects finished at the elementary were some classroom reconfigurations, carpeting replacement, replacing the roof over the commons area, caulking and tuck pointing, and installing new doors. The original structure was built in 1929.

The district had hoped to replace the sloped roof at the middle/high school last summer, but that won’t get done until next summer.

Of the three bigger projects at the MS/HS, the parking lot resurfacing will be last due to the size of the equipment needed for the roof and concrete replacement.

“There is no sense in putting down a new parking lot and then having concrete trucks among the first to drive on it,” Haack said recently. “Similarly, crews will need some big trucks and dumpsters to take off and replace our present asphalt shingled roof. There is no use in replacing concrete near the building if that type of equipment will be driving and parking on it in the near future. At this point, we are looking to do roof replacement at the MS/HS early next summer followed by the other major projects as we can get them lined up.”

The Plum City School District voters spoke loudly and clearly when they approved two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot. The two questions asked of voters were:

To authorize the school district budget to exceed revenue limits by $300,000 per year for five years for non-recurring purposes. To authorize the school district to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2 million.

Voters approved Question 1 on a 631-278 vote. They said yes to Question 2 on a 659-244 vote. .

The request to exceed revenue limits by $300,000 for five years will begin in 2016 and go through 2021.

The money will go toward curriculum and instructional resources, technology upgrades, preparing students for college and career readiness according to state mandates and operational costs.

The funds are non-recurring, meaning they will not be a permanent part of the district’s budget.

The second question, asking voters to approve a debt referendum of $2 million, will address delayed maintenance issues. Items in dire need of attention are heating and ventilation systems, roofs, lighting, updates to the communications systems, including buzz-in secured entrances and phone systems connecting between schools; boilers at both buildings, two buses, fixtures and equipment.

In 2014, the district spent nearly $150,000 repairing boilers and a school well, replacing a gym floor and a school bus.

The first order of business will be addressing the outdated and failing technology infrastructure.

Other projects waiting in the wings that will be done sooner rather than later are roof replacement, upgrading science lab equipment from the 1960s (original to the building), building security upgrades and increasing the technology education teacher position to full-time (to improve career readiness, Kennedy said.