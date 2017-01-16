Area schools close Tuesday, Jan. 17
Many area schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 due to icy road conditions.
Ellsworth Community School District released this statement at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday:
"Ellsworth Community Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan.17 due to the icy road conditions. Concern over icy conditions for bus routes and a desire to allow families time to make arrangements were foremost in this decision. Please check school websites for additional information."
Other area school closings include:
- Durand/Arkansaw School District
- Elmwood School District
- Pepin School District
- Plum City School District
- Prescott School District
- River Falls School District
- Spring Valley School District
- Baldwin-Woodville School District
- Hudson School District
- Red Wing School District
This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Check school websites for afternoon and evening activities information.