    Area schools close Tuesday, Jan. 17

    By Sarah Young on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:19 p.m.

    Many area schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 due to icy road conditions.

    Ellsworth Community School District released this statement at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday: 

    "Ellsworth Community Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan.17 due to the icy road conditions. Concern over icy conditions for bus routes and a desire to allow families time to make arrangements were foremost in this decision. Please check school websites for additional information."

    Other area school closings include:

    • Durand/Arkansaw School District
    • Elmwood School District
    • Pepin School District
    • Plum City School District
    • Prescott School District
    • River Falls School District
    • Spring Valley School District
     Those starting two hours late are:
    • Baldwin-Woodville School District
    • Hudson School District
    • Red Wing School District

    This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Check school websites for afternoon and evening activities information.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
