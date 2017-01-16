Area schools close Tuesday, Jan. 17

"Ellsworth Community Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan.17 due to the icy road conditions. Concern over icy conditions for bus routes and a desire to allow families time to make arrangements were foremost in this decision. Please check school websites for additional information."

Other area school closings include:

Durand/Arkansaw School District

Elmwood School District

Pepin School District

Plum City School District

Prescott School District

River Falls School District

Spring Valley School District

Baldwin-Woodville School District

Hudson School District

Red Wing School District

Those starting two hours late are:

This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Check school websites for afternoon and evening activities information.