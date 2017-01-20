Search
    Spring Valley schools are 2 hours late

    By Sarah Young Today at 7:26 a.m.

    SPRING VALLEY -- Due to icy road conditions, Spring Valley schools decided to begin their day two hours late Friday, Jan. 20.

    This statement was posted on the Spring Valley School District Facebook page just before 7 a.m.:

    "This is Ken Lasure, Elementary Principal of Spring Valley Schools. Due to falling temperatures in the last hour, Spring Valley Schools are running two hours late today, Friday, January 20th, 2017. Icy areas have quickly developed on our roads over the past hour. Middle and High School Semester Final Exams will continue today at 10AM with the 3rd hour exam, followed by hours 5 and 7. The first hour exam will be Tuesday morning, January 24th. We apologize for the later than typical notice, but want to err on the side of caution. No morning 4K."

             
