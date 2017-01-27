Plum City welcomes new superintendent

Plum City School District Superintendent Dr. Ron Walsh came on board Nov. 15 “to get my feet” prior to the departure of retiring Superintendent Mary Baier.

The majority of his part-time hours since taking the helm has focused on guiding the district post-referendum, meeting with contractors and prioritizing the schools’ most urgent needs.

Bids came in for HVAC systems Thursday, Jan. 12. The other big-ticket items on the priority list are roofing and electrical systems for both Plum City school buildings. Other items include landscaping, updating security systems and technology.

“If we let it lay, we lose the competitive bidding season,” Walsh said of pursuing contractors in the winter.

Walsh served in Elk Mound as superintendent for 13 years. Prior to that he was a principal for a decade in Elk Mound (two years in the high school, eight years in the middle school), a guidance counselor in Spooner for seven years and an elementary teacher in Boyceville for seven.

He had planned to retire from Elk Mound several years ago (he’s 62), but the school board asked him to stay. When Act 10 kicked in, he felt the urge to see the district through that transition.

“I knew a ton of work would go into rebuilding employee morale, handbooks and compensation plans,” Walsh said. “So we decided to plan my future departure date.”

Walsh and Baier were acquainted as both their districts were part of the same Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA). When he heard she was retiring, and he knew he planned to retire, his wheels began to turn.

“I had thought of retiring and being done,” Walsh said. “But Mary mentioned she would be leaving.”

Walsh works two days per week in Plum City. He officially retired from Elk Mound June 30. He praised the school board for really wanting to make the opportunity for him work.

“Our Board outlined what we wanted in a new superintendent, and all those things very clearly came through in Dr. Walsh's vision for our district and what’s best for our kids and our community,” said Board of Education President Kurt Henn in November. "We wanted to be sure that the great leadership and vision that Ms. Baier has established will continue into the future."

As for the area, Walsh is amazed at how hilly it is everywhere you go. While it’s a bit hilly in Eau Claire where he lives, he said that’s nothing compared to Plum City.

“You get an idea when a bus is heading down a hill at a 45 degree angle. This is such a nice little town, nestled in the valley,” Walsh said. “And the access to Highway 10. There’s a lot here for a small town.”

In 2014, the American Association of School Administrators named Walsh as the Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year. The Elk Mound School Board nominated him to the state level association for the honor. He was recognized in Milwaukee at the state convention and went to Washington DC to meet with the Domestic Policy Council chair and Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

“I didn’t feel I did anything to deserve it,” Walsh said. “We had such a cohesive administration. It was not all me. That speaks for teamwork.”

Walsh grew up in a large Irish-Catholic family. He is the second of nine children.

“I always enjoyed sports and influencing my younger siblings,” Walsh said. “I’m not sure they’d agree. You really get a sense of how moldable young people are.”

That led him into the education field. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UW‐Eau Claire in 1979. While teaching fifth grade in Connorsville, he felt he could do that the rest of his life. However, opportunities presented themselves and he took a different path.

While teaching second grade in Boyceville, he earned his Masters degree in guidance and counseling from UW‐Stout in 1986. His minor in at UW-Eau Claire had been psychology, but at that time felt there were career limitations.

As a guidance counselor in Spooner serving 700 students, his position was “quite administrative,” Walsh said. That in turn led to an interest in administration. He completed his education specialist degree in school superintendency from UW‐Superior in 1995 and his doctorate degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College in Madison in 2010.

Walsh's wife, Susan, works for Mayo Health System in Eau Claire in its Home, Health and Hospice program. His son Ryan lives in Maple Grove, Minn., with wife Tracy and son Evan. His daughter, Laura, lives in Eau Claire. Walsh is an avid cyclist, with a goal of 4,000 outdoor miles per year. He missed that goal by 75 miles this year, but is determined that won’t happen again.

That determination led him through many changes in his professional life, some of which he termed “risky.”

“I’ve had a very rewarding career,” Walsh said. “In reality, when I had opportunities to make changes, I did.

“That kept me fresh, for me. But not everyone works that way.”

Teamwork has always been the number one tool in his arsenal, which he used while navigating several referenda before coming to Plum City.

“I’ve invested in several referenda,” Walsh said. “My skill set includes working with contractors and finance.”

He applauds the community for taking the time to study the issue and voting their conscience, no matter which way they voted.

On Nov. 8, Plum City residents voted to support $2 million in infrastructure upgrades as well as a five‐year effort to increase district revenue by $300,000 per year.