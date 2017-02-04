Plum City referendum projects move forward

Plum City is "going through this process to keep it (the work being done on the schools) as local as possible," said Superintendent Dr. Ron Walsh.

The school will use Farmers State Bank during the bond process and, Walsh hopes, other local investors to buy up the $2 million referendum approved at the Nov. 8 election. Voters also approved the district exceeding revenue limits by up to $300,000 a year for five years.

The school has already started construction on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for the schools and will begin to hear bids on the roofs.

The highest priority items are the H.V.A.C., roofs and door replacement, Walsh said.

He added the school is hoping to obtain the rest of the referendum money through Quality Zone Academy Bonds (QZAB).

These federal bonds have a 0 percent interest rate.

"We wanted to get as much of the 0 percent as we could," Walsh said. "That'll also be coming up in the next few months. We'll be working on that."

Walsh confirmed that all projected costs for the schools will be covered.

Other Business

The board reviewed open enrollment into Plum City schools with little restrictions.

The main restriction came in the special education program. Walsh said the program is full.

"You hate to restrict, but sometimes you have to deal with it," Walsh said.

A block schedule was approved for the 2017-2018 school year for the middle/high school.

The block schedule will feature an "a and b schedule," where classes will go up to 90 minutes long.

Walsh said he was "very impressed" by the presentation given.

"You will probably get done a lot more in an hour-and-a-half than you would in separate 45 minute days," Walsh said.

The change will also "create more classes" for the school.

In a closed session, there was no action taken on Walsh's contract. Walsh said because his contract is two years, his contract will be looked over next year.

Also, in the closed session, there was no action taken on any personnel issues.