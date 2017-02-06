ELLSWORTH LIBRARY COLUMN: Lots to love at EPL

Stop in early in the month to pick up a Winter Whiteout Bingo card, with fun library-related activities to work your way toward a bingo or blackout. This year’s grand prize is a Kindle Paperwhite. Check out the hospitality area in the reading room at the front of the library to enjoy a hot beverage (coffee, tea or cider) from our new Keurig machine. This area is sponsored by the Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library and people are loving it.

And if you have time, join us for one, some or all of the following programs:

Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. – Morning Book Club discussion of “The Light Between Oceans” by M. L. Stedman. Join us in the Senior Center for a lively discussion and refreshments. This story was recently made into a movie and the DVD was released at the end of January.

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. – Managing the Winter Blues. Clinical therapist Kesha Marson will share tips on coping with mental health symptoms associated with the “winter blues.” A free meal will follow courtesy of the Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library in the lower level of the library building.

Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. – Camp Forgotten. As a follow-up to Bill Jamerson’s presentation on the Civilian Conservation Corps last fall, a documentary will be shown about CCC camps, including rare archival footage and interviews with former CCC enrollees. Refreshments will follow courtesy of the Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library in the lower level of the library building.

Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. – Mixed Media Workshop with Ann Lawton. Participants will be using painting, drawing, collage and other techniques to layer and create unique pieces of art. Open to adults, registration required, all supplies provided.

Participants in the Mystery Quilt program are working to complete their projects during the month of February for the big reveal at 6:30 p.m. March 2. There is still time to be part of it all by stopping in to pick up all four clues to create one of four lap-sized quilts.

For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273-3209, or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org.

Submitted by Ellsworth Library Director Tiffany Meyer