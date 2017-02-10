Quartet honored for Spring Valley impact

This year’s class of honorees is impressive: Harriet Lansing, Gary B. Lukes, Carter Turner, and Herman Schliep.

They will be honored at the eighth annual Spring Valley Education Foundation Gala 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Spring Valley Middle/High School Commons.

Entertainment will be provided by students. The event also includes dinner, a silent auction, music and an update on Foundation projects. The cost is $10 per person. For more information or to RSVP, contact Eric Johnson at 715-778-4335 or ekn3ms@svtel.net.

Nominations are brought to the Education Foundation Board each year for consideration.

“Our criteria is very simple,” said event organizer Eric Johnson. “The alumni have had success since leaving high school and/or have contributed (financially or with time and talent) to the community or school. Staff honorees also had success in the classroom or as a coach or advisor with students. The Community member honoree has contributed to the community or school with time, talent and/or money.”

The Waverly Grade School (grades 1-8 with 36 students) is where Harriet Lansing spent her early years. When rural schools were consolidated in the late 1950s, she headed to Spring Valley, where she graduated high school in 1963.

After attending Wisconsin State University - River Falls for one year, she transferred to Macalester College in St. Paul, where she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967. In 1970 she graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School with a Juris Doctor degree.

Her resume is impressive and extensive. She has served as staff counsel for the St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Assistant City Attorney in St. Paul (where her primary responsibilities were criminal prosecution, environmental law regulation and criminal appeals). She was a founding partner in a general practice law firm.

In 1976, Lansing held the Administrative Law Judge position for the State of Minnesota. From there she became St. Paul City Attorney and a judge in Ramsey County Municipal Court, where she was the first woman appointed to the bench in the 125-year history of Minnesota’s Capitol County.

For 18 years she served as a Minnesota Court of Appeals judge. During that time, from 1991-1993, she chaired a three-judge redistricting panel that “addressed complex jurisdictional issues resulting in an appeal that ultimately ended in a unanimous affirmance by the United States Supreme Court,” she wrote.

Since 2011 she has been the Senior Judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The year 2015 saw her named a Fellow for the European Law Institute; she was keynote speaker for the 2015 annual conference and general assembly in Vienna, Austria.

Also in 2015 she became a member of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Commission on international trade law on enforcement of international commercial settlement agreements resulting from conciliation or mediation.

From 2000-2009 she held an adjunct faculty position at New York University School of Law and Opperman Institute of Judicial Administration. Throughout her career she has also served as chair of the University of Minnesota Law School Board of Visitors, served on committees to select professors for endowed chairs and participated in trial practice symposiums as a lecturer and judge.

Gary Lukes describes himself as a “shy and quiet person.”

The self-employed optometrist at Valley View Eye Clinic is a member of the Spring Valley Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America, Spring Valley Stagehands and Rock Elm United Methodist Church.

He has lived in Spring Valley for 33 years and his four children attended Spring Valley schools. Casie graduated in 2003, and Dylan, Dayn and Drew in 2005.

Lukes graduated from Neillsville High School in Neillsville.

Schliep taught life and environmental sciences and biology in Spring Valley for three decades (1966-1996). He also coached boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross-country and track.

Before coming to Spring Valley, Schliep spent his early childhood years “in a one-room schoolhouse 30 miles north of civilization,” he said in a questionnaire.

For grades 7-12 he attended Cook County High school in Grand Marais, Minn. He double majored in biology and physical education at University of Minnesota Duluth, where he also received a Master of Arts degree. He earned a Master of Science from UW-Superior.

He fondly remembers teaching with Spring Valley colleagues Keith Larson, Larry Kreibich, Ken Witucki, Larry Hoolihan, Bill Howard, Glen Sandve, Jim Baumgartner, Bob Thomas, Dave Johnson, Brad Savve and Eunice Durew.

“I appreciated the mindset of Spring Valley faculty and administration regarding academics/extra curriculars,” Schliep wrote. “My philosophy is that one need not suffer due to the other, but rather they can complement each other.

“History proves that S.V. students are known to excel after graduation in many different fields. I was fortunate to participate and teach in both where life lessons hopefully followed high schoolers into adult life.”

Schliep is currently employed by Vital Plastics in Baldwin part-time doing home assembly.

He spends summers at his cabin in the Superior National Forest near Grand Marais. He enjoys swimming, fishing and the abundant nature in that area.

He likes to spend time with his three daughters, their “great” husbands and six grandchildren. He and his wife spend their winters in the Southwest, where they are now.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Spring Valley Foundation,” Schliep wrote. “We have a great teaching staff in our school district and any additional resources received will allow them to provide students with experiences and education needed to compete in today’s world.”

Class of 1976 Spring Valley High School graduate Carter Turner lists his favorite teachers as Herm Schliep, Larry Hoolihan, Bob Thomas and Keith Larson.

“I have many great memories of the championship teams I participated on in high school and of the great coaches I had as a player,” Turner said.

He also fondly recounted hearing President Gerald Ford speak at the National FFA Convention, taking part in agriculture contests, showing cattle at the Pierce County Fair and the agriculture students’ fishing trip to Canada with Wally Hansen.

Perhaps these role models influenced the 26-year wrestling coach to pursue teaching as a career. He began in Greenwood in 1981 before moving back to Spring Valley with wife Ann in 1984, when he was the community education director for two years.

“I was hired as the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor after Clark Anderson retired,” Turner said. “This year is my 35th in education.”

The Wisconsin Wrestling Hall of Fame coach accepted the job as head wrestling coach in 1990. He and Ann dairy farmed with their four sons until 1999.

“I like to do woodworking projects when I have time and spend as much time outdoors as possible farming and working in the woods,” Turner said. “I also like to spend time with our nine grandchildren.”

When Turner is not coaching or leading FFA activities, he can often be found helping around the Spring Valley Theater with sets and lights.