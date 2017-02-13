Interested in stargazing? The observatory schedule is set

The first stargazing (waxing crescent moon) session includes Professor Eileen Korenic presenting “Juno at Jupiter” at 8 p.m. in 271 Centennial Science Hall, located at the corner of 6th and Cascade Ave. The discussion precedes the 8:30 p.m. telescope viewing on the third floor observation deck.

All observatory viewings are dependent on a clear sky. Please call 715-425-3560 after 6 p.m. or visit https://www.uwrf.edu/PHYS/Observatory.cfm to verify that the sky is clear enough for viewing. The talk will go on as scheduled regardless of the sky.

A Physics Department faculty member and/or student will staff each telescope and be available to answer questions at each open telescope session. Observers are encouraged to stay and look at as many elements as possible and request personal observing targets.

Since the dome is unheated and the observing deck is outside open to the elements, visitors should dress appropriately for the weather. The viewings and talks are suitable for all ages.

Other viewings this semester include:

Tuesday, March 28, 8 p.m., “ How Do We Know the Earth is Moving?" presented by Professor Eileen Korenic in 271 Centennial Science Hall, followed by an 8:30 p.m. telescope viewing (new moon) on the third floor observatory deck.

Wednesday, April 26, 8 p.m., “August Eclipse—America’s Turn!” by Professor Eileen Korenic in 271 Centennial Science Hall, followed by a 8:30 p.m. telescope viewing (Jupiter and Mars visible, new moon) on the third floor observatory deck.

For more information, email glenn.spiczack@uwrf.edu or eileen.korenic@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-3560.