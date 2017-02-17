Hudson dad pushes for stronger response to bullying

The issue of bullying was first brought to Hayes’ attention when his own daughter’s behavior changed after she experienced bullying at school.

Though the situation with his daughter was handled through the school, he heard from others with similar experiences.

“Bullying is a real problem in Hudson,” Hayes said. “I’m a dad just trying to do the right thing.”

Hayes started a petition for support of the ordinance, which had 134 supporters as of Monday, Feb. 13.

The school district has a process for responding to bullying, but Hayes said this would take the response a step further.

“Schools need a different process to get a different result,” he said.

The proposed ordinance would follow the school’s standard procedure but would require both sets of parents to come to the school to work through the incident. Right now, Hayes said that meeting is optional.

“Parents would have to become involved,” Hayes said.

The citation aspect of the ordinance would come as a last resort, Hayes said, and would be applied to the parents of the bully. Hayes said this would occur in instances of repeated offenses.

“It’s not all about fining the parents,” he said. “I don’t want to see citations handed out.”

Hayes got the idea for the ordinance after reading news articles about a similar ordinance adopted in Shawano, Wis., in April 2016. He’s spoken with the sheriff there in order to base his proposal off what that city is doing. Hayes said the sheriff reports no citations have been issued since the ordinance was adopted.

Hudson would not be the first city to follow Shawano’s lead. Oconto Falls and Stoughton, Wis., both passed similar ordinances last year as well.

Hayes has been in contact with both the Hudson High School and Hudson Middle School about the proposed ordinance, and said they have both been willing to discuss the issue with him. He said his proposal is not meant to go against the school, and that the counselors are doing a good job responding to the issue. The new ordinance, however, would help address the issue further.

“It’s giving the school district another tool,” he said.

The proposal was to be discussed at the Public Safety Committee meeting at 5 p.m., Feb. 16. Hayes said he wanted to hear feedback from both sides of the issue at the meeting.

“They can bring up things that not everyone’s thought of,” he said. “I hope it opens up a lot of people’s eyes to the situation.”

Hayes, in an email to the Herald, said he has reached out to Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke and discussed the issue with Ellsworth residents, where combatting bullying is "already being embraced and supported."