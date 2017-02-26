Prescott students advance to state literary competition

Each student had to create an original fictional book with well-developed characters, settings and plots. Illustrations were to be incorporated into the text. The challenge of the competition was that the number of words could not exceed 500 for third grade and 600 for fourth and fifth grades.

Students who took part in this competition were as follows:

• Third grade: Nora Boles, Makaria Haas, Isabella Macl and Talli Roth

• Fourth grade: Reece Gunderson, Daisy Marek, Will Markert and MaKenna Ryan

• Fifth grade: Mackenzie Hegland and Taylor Holub

Only one student's work in each grade level could go on to the state competition. After some difficult judging, the following are the winners in each grade level:

• Third grade: Makaria Haas with her book "The Mystery of the Christmas Jewel"

• Fourth grade: Reece Gunderson with her book "Mr. Cough Drop"

• Fifth grade: Mackenzie Hegland with her book "Surps Adventures and Love"

These students now wait to see if their books will place in one of the top three places at the state level. State awards will take place in the spring.

This competition is offered through the Delta Kappa Gamma Society — Psi & Alpha Tau Chapters (honorary women teachers' societies). Congratulations to all of the Malone Elementary entrants for their hard work in creating their books!