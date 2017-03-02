The results charted kindergarten through third grade, with significant improvements in reading and math.

Lasure said the goal for the school is to make sure the students "can compete with anyone" on an academic level.

The elementary school follows an "80 percent rule," Lasure said.

"Eighty percent of the students learn 80 percent of the material 80 percent of the time," Lasure said. "That's kind of the minimum."

The following results show students who are at or above grade level:

• 5K saw an increase of 75 percent to 87 percent in reading and a decrease in math from 94 percent to 87 percent.

• First grade saw an increase of 75 percent to 82 percent in reading and an increase in math from 78 percent to 95 percent.

• Second grade saw an increase of 75 percent to 82 percent in reading and an increase in math from 62 to 80 percent.

• Third grade saw an increase of 77 percent to 84 percent in reading and an increase in math from 63 percent to 84 percent.

Other Business

• Spring Valley Middle School/High School Principal Gretchen Cipriano said the graduating class of 2017 will have three valedictorians: Zachary Maier, Kaitlyn Schreiber and Tatum Huntress. The salutatorian will be Grace Larson.

• The board unanimously approved a policy related to fund management, giving the board the sole responsibility of being able to start school activity funds.

• The board talked about protocol for social media posts that could be harmful or offensive toward staff and/or students. Cipriano and the District Leadership team reached out to staff at both schools asking for their opinions and will continue to hear ideas. This is not a district policy. No action was taken.

• Spring Valley Superintendent Dr. Don Haack reported on a recent climate and culture survey of the staff at both schools.

• The board approved keeping the 2016 pool rates the same for 2017.

• The board approved a Spanish cooperative agreement with Elmwood.

• The board approved extending the wrestling coop with Elmwood.

• A discussion took place in relation to increasing pay for teachers at the veteran level. Haack said: "Our beginning teacher pay is on par with neighboring districts, but our pay for veteran teachers is lagging a little."

• The board approved offering an employment offer to Kelly Johnson to continue as pool manager.