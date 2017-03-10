Teacher shortages felt in River Falls, Ellsworth

For River Falls Superintendent Jamie Benson and Director of Personnel Donna Hill, finding candidates for classes such as high school math has been difficult, with the number of applicants being as low as four and two for the 2015-16 school year.

An even steeper decline has been noticed in social studies. In 2013-14, 130 people applied for one eighth-grade position. The following year, two positions attracted 40 and 46 candidates, respectively.

In foreign language disciplines, it can even be as low as zero applicants, as evidenced in 2014-15.

Benson said finding quality candidates for teaching positions has been difficult, because skilled mathematicians can find more money and security outside of teaching.

"If a person is a good mathematician, they like math, they like stats, they like numbers, they know they can make more money doing something other than being a teacher," Benson said. "Period."

The potential of making more money luring applicants to other careers is a major obstacle that people like Benson and Hill have to overcome when evaluating the applicant pool for each position.

Benson was an educator for 32 years; he's been superintendent for four. Hill was an educator for 29 years and has held her current position for 13. They believe that while money is a problem, Act 10 is an even bigger issue to overcome.

"Act 10 is more of an issue than money because (teachers have) never gotten paid," Hill said. "They love teaching, they love kids, sometimes they're just choosing not going to college for teaching and taken another approach."

Act 10 or the Wisconsin Budget Repair Bill was a bill that affected employees of the public sector in ways such as reducing collective bargaining abilities, compensation, health insurance, retirement and sick leave.

The bill was signed into law in 2011 by Gov. Scott Walker as a way to combat the $3.6 billion budget deficit.

Ellsworth Superintendent Barry Cain said he doesn't believe Act 10 is "completely" responsible for teacher shortages across the state of Wisconsin and in his own district.

Cain said the district is struggling to find quality teachers to fill positions too. They've taken different approaches, such as sharing a full-time Spanish teacher with Spring Valley.

"We're better off than a number of states in the area because of the Twin Cities market location," Cain said. "Even with that, we still have major shortages in specialty areas."

Benson said Act 10 "slowed the pace of salary advancement" for teachers who were trying to reach a "middle-class lifestyle."

"The way the old salary schedules used to be structured, the pace at which a teacher could receive pay increases and kind of enter into middle-class America ... now it takes longer for teachers to get to that place."

Reduced retirement benefits and paying for health insurance benefits out-of-pocket has hurt the teaching profession as well. Benson said teachers still put money into both areas, but it comes from their own pay.

When Cain began teaching in 1990, he didn't see teacher shortage issues. When he became a principal he saw it increasing, but said difficulties in finding teachers has shifted from trying to find the "best quality" to "trying to get applicants."

Cain said trying to find ways to retain teachers who aren't freshly hired or seasoned, but retaining teachers who've been with a district for three to six years has been hard.

"It's getting tougher and tougher to retain that early to mid-experienced teacher ... We don't have the funds to dramatically increase people's wages," Cain said.

The ability to find more diversity in the teacher pool isn't a new issue for school districts according to Cain.

"That's a long-term issue in the state of Wisconsin," Cain said. "I don't think that's anything new."

Hill said finding diverse candidates has been an issue her entire career.

"I haven't seen much diversity in the candidate pool in my 13 years," Hill said. "I'm not seeing less because there has not been, traditionally, in my 13 years."

A demanding career

"I haven't really recovered," Rocky Branch Elementary School teacher Pam Friede said about Act 10.

Friede has taught in the River Falls School District her entire 26-year career. The University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate said Act 10 made her feel like teachers were the "political pawns" of the 2011 budget crisis.

"It destroyed the joy of teaching," Friede said.

Like Friede, 35-year Meyer Middle School special education teacher Brian Schils and 27-year River Falls High School Spanish teacher Chris Muenich have seen many colleagues take early retirement because of Act 10, weary of what might happen to their benefits if they continue teaching.

Friede said she believed about three teachers left because of Act 10. Muenich said the spring of 2011 was difficult for teachers who were leaving.

"There were tears," Muenich said. "These people were not ready to retire."

"The initial part of Act 10 that we were against, many of us protested in Madison about, was the financial impact that it had on teachers," Schils said. "That and the second part was it took our voice, our input ... the loss of collective bargaining. We had a foot at the table where we could talk about our salary and benefits."

Many districts reduced retirement benefits, according to Schils, but the River Falls School District did not. Schils said it's been a "positive thing" for the district to find a way to help fund teachers' retirements.

Friede, Schils and Muenich acknowledge the difficult wage disparity between teaching and other careers. Muenich said being bilingual is a huge plus for college students and people entering the workforce, that other careers will pay more than what a teacher would make.

Muenich reflects on her early days in River Falls after teaching at a private American school in Monterrey, Mexico. She had a difficult time making ends meet on her own.

"I can say even now that I know other teachers and they can't afford rent at a beginning salary," Muenich said. "I could not either. I remember when I got hired and I thought 'oh, it's a college town, there should be cheap housing.' I barely scraped by my first year, then I got a roommate."

Friede said when she was a student at UW-River Falls, her tuition was around $3,200 in 1984. Now, with increased student loans and tuition, Friede said students won't be interested in a career in which they can't afford to live without public assistance.

Muenich said, before Act 10, teachers could rely on benefits and security, but now, not as much.

"You get these students coming out and they're trying to pay rent, a car loan, student debt, it's hard," Muenich said. "For the longest time teachers were like 'I have my benefits, I have my security, and I'm part of a community,' but Act 10 really took that away."

With Muenich and Schils being in more specialized fields, finding quality applicants has been a challenge. Muenich said in 1993 when she began teaching at River Falls High School, there were four languages available for students: Japanese, German, French and Spanish. Now, Spanish is the major offering; French is still available but the feeder program was cut at the middle school.

"We've had such deep cuts at the state level," Muenich said. "What are you going to cut? You're going to cut the electives."

Schils doesn't want to demoralize college students nor potential teachers. Rather, he wants them to know how difficult the profession can be.

"A lot of the young teachers I see, I compare them to what I was like, I think they're better prepared than I was," Schils said. "The problem is then, as you increase the rigor, it gets more difficult. You look at the financial prospects of being a teacher, then that's going to discourage the top candidates."

Friede's best advice to college students is to become politically active, vote and pay attention to Congressional bills that could affect them and their profession.

"I've benefitted from public schools my whole life," Friede said. "I think it's such an important career."

A solution to the shortage

A major change the school districts would like to see is the ability to make subjects requiring special certification easier to obtain.

Cain said developing proposals to change licensing to a more broad ability to teach is important. If he has a teacher that teaches social studies and needs an economics teacher as well, the certification process to become that economics teacher is rigorous and difficult.

While Cain would like to see these changes, he acknowledges quality applicants could be hindered.

"It depends on how it's done," Cain said. "It needs to be done with teachers teaching truly as a profession."

Schils began his career as an elementary teacher; he joined special education because of the school district's needs. Another special education teacher was hired recently for the same reasons.

It's a constant battle of quality against quantity, trying to find the best, most qualified teacher for the school while competing with other districts and states that are suffering from the same issues.

"I don't remember so few applicants for job positions or even feeling like, when you ask the principal, 'oh yeah, we had six applicants, but none of them were even called for an interview because they weren't qualified enough,'" Muenich said. "It's like the candidates aren't even out there."

Benson said earning a college degree is difficult, in any area, not only teaching. As it relates to special certifications for teachers, giving the districts more "flexibility" for teachers who are interested in multiple disciplines would help a lot.

"If we have a person who's a really good (agriculture) instructor and they know they're teaching an auto class, an agriculture class, but they don't hold the right license to teach welding," Benson said. "This person has welded since they were 8-years-old, they're around power equipment, they know safety rules and so on, maybe locally we ought to be able to say it's OK for that teacher to teach welding class without having what is currently a requirement from the state that they have this welding license."

Benson said he's not "a fan of making things easy" for teachers to acquire these special certifications.

"We don't want to water down the expectations that it takes for a high-quality teacher in our classroom," Benson said.

The teaching profession doesn't boil down to finding an overwhelming amount of riches but rather, according to Muenich, trying to make the future better for students in the area and across the state.

"I may not have made this much money, but I made this much change or produced this much hope for the future," Muenich said. "That is very, very rewarding."